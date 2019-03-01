The LSU baseball team reached double-digit run totals twice during its first four games, but three wins required late rallies.

A tweaked lineup and a different approach at the plate changed that.

After the No. 1 Tigers squeaked past Southeastern by one run last Tuesday, coach Paul Mainieri told his players they got away with a win. He challenged his hitters, saying they were abandoning the team’s game plan and giving up when they fell behind in the count.

Mainieri changed his lineup after that game, and since then, the Tigers scored runs in bunches as they headed into this weekend’s series at No. 18 Texas, their first ranked opponent.

“Everybody's hitting,” junior center fielder Zach Watson said. “We've seemed to be able to do a lot of hitting.”

The lineup change moved Watson to the No. 2 hole after he opened the season batting fifth. Watson also adjusted his stance, moving his hands further back before he swung. Over LSU’s last four games, Watson has gone 7 for 14 with three walks.

He entered last Friday’s game batting .150.

A week later, he had raised his average to .333.

Along with Watson’s surge, LSU’s hitters improved their approach. They started hitting fly balls after a handful of home runs during opening weekend — including two by Antoine Duplantis, who had never hit more than two during a season.

But they reset their approach before their series against Bryant. Instead of hitting fly balls, the Tigers focused on ground balls and line drives.

“I think we've sold out to that approach,” Duplantis said. “It seems to have paid off for us so far.”

LSU scored a combined 30 runs over its first two games against Bryant, surpassing double digits each time. The Tigers scored four runs to sweep the series, then they scored another 17 to beat Southern, the final game before flying to Texas.

LSU got help reaching such large run totals as Bryant and Southern committed 14 errors over that four-game span. But LSU’s hitters put the ball on the ground, and only one of the wins required a late run.

Texas provided LSU a greater challenge than the Tigers have faced yet this season. The first game sold out, and the raucous environment resembled a Southeastern Conference road game.

Texas’ starting pitcher in the first game, Bryce Elder, entered with a 0.64 ERA over two starts.

“I'm sure there will be a point in the season where we're struggling, and I'm sure there will be points like this where we're really hot,” Duplantis said. “We're going to keep riding this out and see where it takes us.”