ATLANTA — Changes in the Southeastern Conference’s football scheduling format, up to and including the current two-division model, aren’t off the table, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Friday. But he doesn’t believe the league is at an “inflection point” just yet.

“Every year we go through a wholesale look at scheduling, and there are those who advocate for a different model,” Sankey said here in advance of Saturday’s SEC Championship Game between LSU and Georgia. “That's not been the majority. But we have a responsibility to make sure we're looking at options and what our future may look like beyond just the traditional divisional model.

“Right now I don't think we're at an inflection point for that change, but we'll be intentional as we go into January with two days of athletics directors meetings, and we'll give full attention to every scheduling option.”

Every option, perhaps, except going from eight to nine SEC games.

“Nine games really hasn't gotten much traction in our athletics directors conversations,” Sankey said. “Not to imply that there aren't those who think above eight, but the vast majority think that eight works.”

Four going forward

Though debate over whether the College Football Playoff should expand, Sankey said SEC presidents and athletic directors are comfortable with the four-team format that has been in place since the CFP began in 2014.

“Last March I engaged our athletics directors and our presidents and chancellors in an intentional conversation about our view of the playoff, which provides that validation,” Sankey said. “The four-team playoff has worked, is working, and can continue to work.”

That said, Sankey added that the SEC is supportive of a “regular review of the playoff format.

“What does it mean for the regular season?” Sankey asked. “Where do things fit? That may produce an answer that four is the right number.”

On time or overtime?

SEC football games clocked in at an average length of 3 hours, 20 minutes during the 2019 regular season, holding at the same length of time as in 2018. That is up one minute from 2017’s average of 3:19, he said.

Sankey said he has been asked by SEC band directors whether the conference might consider moving to shorten halftime, but the commissioner indicated he believes the current average is about the right length.

“We've not contemplated shortening halftime,” he said. “We're continually moving more quickly in replay even though, when the play is stopped, it may not seem that, but our replay times are down below the national average in this conference, which I think is a tribute to the methodology that we use. I think they're 2.1, 2.2 average stops per game, which we're talking about two minutes there.

“I don't think the way the rules are written narrows everything to that three-hour time frame like the NFL has. As long as we can keep it in that 3:20 range, I think that's a healthy destination. And 3:20, particularly when you're traveling to a game, doesn't seem like too long to stay in a stadium and engage in one of your favorite activities.”

At home in Georgia

Though Georgia’s campus is only about 70 miles away from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it is LSU that will be the home game for Saturday’s contest. Representatives from the SEC East and West divisions alternate being the home team.

Criticism for NCAA

The commissioner expressed his disappointment in what he said was the way the NCAA twitter account “almost shamed” Missouri after its football postseason ban was upheld in a lengthy academic fraud case.

“It was a part-time academic tutor involved, 12 student-athletes,” Sankey said. “I was also disappointed candidly and think the NCAA membership deserves better, but the NCAA's account in response to Missouri last week almost shamed them to say the NCAA membership's responsible for these rules.”

The sanctions also extend to Missouri softball and baseball. The football sanctions could cost Mizzou $8-9 million in lost postseason revenue.

The Missouri ban leaves the SEC with only nine bowl eligible programs this season.