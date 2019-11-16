Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who returned from a high-ankle sprain last week in a loss to LSU, was carted off the field in the first half against Mississippi State on Saturday after an injury to his hip.
ESPN reporter Molly McGrath said the quarterback injured his right hip and was "screaming in pain."
Coach Nick Saban confirmed in a halftime interview with ESPN that it was a hip injury but said he didn't know anything more.
The Crimson Tide had the ball, leading 35-7 with about three minutes left in the second quarter when Tagovailoa was hurt.
Saban said the drive was going to be Tagovailoa's las before allowing backup Mac Jones to play.
"We were going to put Mac in and we said 'Let's put Tua in before the half for 2-minute (drill) just for practice," Saban said.
The 21-year-old returned vs. LSU last week after injuring his right ankle against Tennessee. He had successful "tightrope surgery" intended to help speed up the healing process, the same procedure he had on his opposite ankle after an injury last season.
Tagovailoa's backup Jones led the Crimson Tide to a victory in relief over Tennessee after Tagovailoa's injury, as well as a 48-7 win over Arkansas in the first start of his college career.
In a 46-41 loss to LSU, Tagovailoa threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns.