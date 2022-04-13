Gavin Dugas was scratched from the lineup last Friday against Mississippi State, then seen wearing a wrap on his left hand for the rest of the weekend.
"Good news is he doesn't have a tear or break or anything of that nature - he probably needs some time to heal," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "We'll reevaluate it when we get there today. He's going to go on the trip. It's probably more of a pain tolerance thing right now. Happy for him - he looked pretty rattled last weekend, thought it was a lot worse than what it showed."
The origin of the hand injury dates back to a play at Florida when he slid into home plate on a close play. iI's unclear what happened before the game against Mississippi State to re-irritate the injury.
"His pain tolerance will dictate if he plays or not," Johnson said.