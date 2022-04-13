BR.lsuauburn.040222 HS 1217.JPG

LSU left fielder Gavin Dugas (8) is hit by a pitch in the seventh inning against Auburn, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Gavin Dugas was scratched from the lineup last Friday against Mississippi State, then seen wearing a wrap on his left hand for the rest of the weekend. 

"Good news is he doesn't have a tear or break or anything of that nature - he probably needs some time to heal," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "We'll reevaluate it when we get there today. He's going to go on the trip. It's probably more of a pain tolerance thing right now. Happy for him - he looked pretty rattled last weekend, thought it was a lot worse than what it showed."

The origin of the hand injury dates back to a play at Florida when he slid into home plate on a close play. iI's unclear what happened before the game against Mississippi State to re-irritate the injury.

"His pain tolerance will dictate if he plays or not," Johnson said.

