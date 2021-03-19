LSU continues its weekend series against Mississippi State after losing the opener, 6-1. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is ranked No. 6.
RECORDS: LSU is 15-4, 0-1 SEC. Mississippi State is 15-3, 1-0.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 23.0 IP, 3 BB, 32 SO); MSU – So. RHP Will Bednar (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 7.0 IP, 0 BB, 14 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has relied on home runs offensively throughout the season, hitting 35 entering the weekend, the most in the country. Home runs were hard to come by Friday night with stiff winds blowing into Alex Box Stadium, and LSU finished with a season-low four hits. The weather conditions are expected to stay that way in the second game of the series. Can LSU manufacture runs without the long ball against an elite pitching staff?