Let the play-in begin.
The NCAA gymnastics regional begins at 3 p.m. Thursday when George Washington University takes on Lindenwood in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The winner advances to Friday’s Session II at 7 p.m. with LSU, the No. 3 national seed, No. 14 Auburn and Arizona State.
Session I Friday begins at 2 p.m. with No. 6 Utah, No. 11 Minnesota, BYU and Arkansas competing.
The top two teams from each session advance to the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday. The top two teams Saturday, plus other high-scoring unattached gymnasts, advance to the NCAA Championships, April 19-20 in Fort Worth, Texas.
This year’s competition brings an entirely new format to NCAA women’s gymnastics.
Instead of six regionals, as in the past, there are four. And instead of 12 teams going to the NCAA Championships with hopes of advancing to the Super Six, only eight teams will go to Fort Worth, with the top four advancing to compete for the national title.
LSU coach D-D Breaux said she likes the new format overall but does not like the idea of the play-in meet.
“You’re going to have two teams competing on Thursday afternoon in an empty arena,” Breaux said recently.
Ticket talk
Ticket books good for all three regional sessions are $16-24 for adults and $8-14 for youths ages 3-12, depending on location.
Single session tickets for Thursday, either of Friday’s sessions or Saturday are $6-10 for adults, $3-6 for youths and $3 per ticket for groups of 25 or more. All tickets can be purchases through the LSU athletic ticket office or at LSUTix.net.
TV talk
None of the regional sessions will be televised live but will be available streaming.
The GWU-Lindenwood meet will be on ESPN3, while the remaining regional sessions will be on SECNetwork+. All can be accessed at WatchESPN.com or on the ESPN app.
Traffic talk
With a full slate of athletic events taking place on campus this weekend, including the LSU spring game and LSU baseball versus Texas A&M, fans are advised to plan accordingly and arrive early.
Doors to the PMAC will open 90 minutes before each regional session.