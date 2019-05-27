There's a "chance" second baseman Brandt Broussard and pitcher Trent Vietmeier will return from injuries during the NCAA regional this weekend, coach Paul Mainieri said Monday.

Broussard left LSU's win over Mississippi State on Friday and did not play against Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals. His elbow began to hurt during warmups before Friday's game.

Despite missing LSU's final game, Broussard earned selection for the all-tournament team. He batted .462 (6 for 13) with one double, five runs and three stolen bases.

"The trainer told me yesterday he thought it was muscular in nature," Mainieri said. "If it's muscular, a few days of rehabilitation should make it better."

Vietmeier last pitched May 10 against Arkansas. He left in the middle of his outing with soreness in his shoulder. Vietmeier traveled with LSU to the SEC tournament and played catch throughout the week.

Vietmeier had been one of LSU's most-used pitchers this season. He had made 22 appearances out of the bullpen with a 5.28 ERA. He gave up a season-high five earned runs against the Razorbacks.

LSU will see how Vietmeier feels as the week continues and determine his availability Thursday.