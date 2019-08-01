LSU football is ranked No. 6 in the initial Amway Coaches Poll Top 25, which was released Thursday morning.

The top five is led by Clemson, who received 59 of 65 first place votes, and Alabama, who received the other six votes. Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the top 5.

The Tigers' ranking is their best preseason ranking since 2012 when they topped the rankings. They were also No. 6 in the 2016 preseason poll.

The last time LSU did not appear in the preseason top 25 was 2000.

LSU, which finished 2018 with a 10-3 record and No. 7 in the final coaches rankings, started the season at No. 24.

The AP Top 25, which is voted on by media, will be released Aug. 19.

The Tigers start preseason practices Friday and host Georgia Southern on Aug. 31 to open the season.

LSU then travels to Texas, ranked No. 10 in the initial rankings.

The Tigers play five teams ranked in the preseason top 25.

In addition to Texas, LSU plays No. 2 Alabama, No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 16 Auburn.