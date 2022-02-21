When LSU head coach Jay Johnson walked into the media room after the first weekend of games, media crowded his entry, but he said he loved it.
After his first weekend as LSU head coach at Alex Box, Johnson will travel to his first midweek road game on Wednesday. But the opening weekend, in which the Tigers knocked a school-record of 51 runs through three games, lived up to the hype.
"I had high expectations for the environment; that was a factor that drew me here," Johnson said on Sunday. "It exceeded them, to be honest. The game was long today and some people had moved out, but just the energy. Two strikes two outs every day was pretty awesome to get to that point and get people on their feet and cheering."
After a shortened season in 2020 and crowds at limited capacity to kick off the 2021 season, there were veteran players who hadn't experienced Alex Box the way they did this weekend.
"I think like everybody's looking forward to even when SEC starts," sophomore right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd said. "It was my first experience and I was here last year so it was crazy to see that many fans in the stands."
LSU welcomes nine transfer players to its 40-man roster and a number of them played this weekend for the first time in a Tiger uniform.
"It was everything I dreamed of," Brayden Jobert, a transfer from Delgado Community College, said. "Being a kid going to the games, you know, growing up, and I'm just so blessed, you know, get this opportunity and then make the most of it."