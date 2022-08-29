LSU football has yet to release its official depth chart ahead of this Sunday's season opener against Florida State, but The Advocate staff is able to put together a projected depth chart ahead of the big game.

The Tigers and the Seminoles will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in a game that will be shown on ABC.

Brian Kelly knows who his starting quarterback is, but he has yet to make public who will be behind center to begin Sunday's game. Kelly did go through his starting lineup along the offensive line, crediting sophomore Garrett Dellinger for stepping up at center.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jayden Daniels, Jr. (6-3, 200)

Garrett Nussmeier, RS Fr. (6-2, 194)

Running back

Noah Cain, Jr. (5-11, 226)

Armoni Goodwin, Soph. (5-8, 195)

Wide receiver

Kayshon Boutte, Jr. (6-0, 205)

Kyren Lacy, Jr. (6-2, 217)

Wide receiver

Malik Nabers, Soph. (6-0, 195)

Jack Bech, Soph. (6-2, 215)

Wide receiver

Jaray Jenkins, Sr. (6-2, 200)

Brian Thomas, Soph. (6-4, 201)

Malik Nabers moves to slot receiver as one of LSU's most dynamic wide receivers Sophomore Malik Nabers’ role in the LSU offense grew last year after Kayshon Boutte injured his ankle during the Kentucky game. Now Nabers is …

Tight end

Kole Taylor, Jr. (6-7, 250)

Mason Taylor, Fr. (6-5, 245)

Left tackle

Will Campbell, Fr. (6-6, 325)

Marcus Dumervil, RS Soph. (6-5, 305)

Left guard

Miles Frazier, RS Soph. (6-6, 323)

Tre'Mond Shorts, RS Sr. (6-5, 340)

Center

Garrett Dellinger, Soph. (6-5, 320)

Charles Turner, RS Jr. (6-4, 295)

Right guard

Anthony Bradford, RS Jr. (6-5, 345)

Kardell Thomas, RS Jr. (6-3, 350)

Right tackle

Cameron Wire, Sr. (6-6, 295)

Anthony Bradford, RS Jr. (6-5, 345)

LSU practice observations: Shuffling takes place on the offensive line LSU tweaked its starting offensive line for the first time this preseason Saturday, trying a different combination as it searches for the best group.

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Ali Gaye, Sr. (6-6, 265)

Sai'vion Jones, Soph. (6-6, 250)

Defensive tackle

Jaquelin Roy, Jr. (6-4, 315)

Jacobian Guillory, RS Soph. (6-2, 315)

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Defensive tackle

Maason Smith, Soph. (6-5, 300)

Mekhi Wingo, Soph. (6-0, 295)

Defensive end

BJ Ojulari, Jr. (6-3, 250)

Desmond Little, RS Jr. (6-5, 230)

Linebacker

Mike Jones Jr., RS Jr. (6-1, 230)

West Weeks, Soph. (6-3, 238)

Linebacker

Greg Penn III, Soph. (6-2, 238)

Harold Perkins, Fr. (6-2, 220)

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr., Sr. (5-10, 187)

Sage Ryan, RS Fr. (5-11, 203)

Cornerback

Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Sr. (6-1, 205)

Sevyn Banks, GS (6-2, 205)

Cornerback

Colby Richardson, GS (6-1, 190)

Mekhi Garner, RS Jr. (6-2, 217)

Safety

Jay Ward, Sr. (6-2, 188)

Derrick Davis Jr., Soph. (6-0, 210)

+3 Position change has LSU's Jaquelin Roy excited about Tigers' defensive front for 2022 season Practicing and playing his high school ball in the shadows of Tiger Stadium steeled Jaquelin Roy’s desire to become part of the LSU football team.

Safety

Major Burns, RS Soph. (6-2, 187)

Joe Foucha, Sr. (5-11, 208)

Special teams

Punter

Jay Bramblett, Sr. (6-2, 202)

Peyton Todd, RS Fr. (6-5, 242)

Kicker

Damian Ramos, RS Fr. (6-2, 183)

Nathan Dibert, Fr. (5-11, 207)

Long snapper

Slade Roy, Soph. (6-2, 225)

Jonathan Ferguson, RS Fr. (6-2, 225)

Punt returner

Malik Nabers, Soph. (6-0, 195)

Sage Ryan, RS Fr. (5-11, 203)

Kick returner

Malik Nabers, Soph. (6-0, 195)

Armoni Goodwin, Soph. (5-8, 195)