LSU football has yet to release its official depth chart ahead of this Sunday's season opener against Florida State, but The Advocate staff is able to put together a projected depth chart ahead of the big game.
The Tigers and the Seminoles will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in a game that will be shown on ABC.
Brian Kelly knows who his starting quarterback is, but he has yet to make public who will be behind center to begin Sunday's game. Kelly did go through his starting lineup along the offensive line, crediting sophomore Garrett Dellinger for stepping up at center.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jayden Daniels, Jr. (6-3, 200)
Garrett Nussmeier, RS Fr. (6-2, 194)
Running back
Armoni Goodwin, Soph. (5-8, 195)
Wide receiver
Kayshon Boutte, Jr. (6-0, 205)
Kyren Lacy, Jr. (6-2, 217)
Wide receiver
Malik Nabers, Soph. (6-0, 195)
Jack Bech, Soph. (6-2, 215)
Wide receiver
Brian Thomas, Soph. (6-4, 201)
Sophomore Malik Nabers’ role in the LSU offense grew last year after Kayshon Boutte injured his ankle during the Kentucky game. Now Nabers is …
Tight end
Mason Taylor, Fr. (6-5, 245)
Left tackle
Marcus Dumervil, RS Soph. (6-5, 305)
Left guard
Miles Frazier, RS Soph. (6-6, 323)
Tre'Mond Shorts, RS Sr. (6-5, 340)
Center
Garrett Dellinger, Soph. (6-5, 320)
Charles Turner, RS Jr. (6-4, 295)
Right guard
Anthony Bradford, RS Jr. (6-5, 345)
Kardell Thomas, RS Jr. (6-3, 350)
Right tackle
Anthony Bradford, RS Jr. (6-5, 345)
LSU tweaked its starting offensive line for the first time this preseason Saturday, trying a different combination as it searches for the best group.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Sai'vion Jones, Soph. (6-6, 250)
Defensive tackle
Jacobian Guillory, RS Soph. (6-2, 315)
Defensive tackle
Maason Smith, Soph. (6-5, 300)
Mekhi Wingo, Soph. (6-0, 295)
Defensive end
Desmond Little, RS Jr. (6-5, 230)
Linebacker
Mike Jones Jr., RS Jr. (6-1, 230)
West Weeks, Soph. (6-3, 238)
Linebacker
Greg Penn III, Soph. (6-2, 238)
Harold Perkins, Fr. (6-2, 220)
Nickel
Greg Brooks Jr., Sr. (5-10, 187)
Sage Ryan, RS Fr. (5-11, 203)
Cornerback
Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Sr. (6-1, 205)
Sevyn Banks, GS (6-2, 205)
Cornerback
Colby Richardson, GS (6-1, 190)
Mekhi Garner, RS Jr. (6-2, 217)
Safety
Derrick Davis Jr., Soph. (6-0, 210)
Practicing and playing his high school ball in the shadows of Tiger Stadium steeled Jaquelin Roy’s desire to become part of the LSU football team.
Safety
Major Burns, RS Soph. (6-2, 187)
Joe Foucha, Sr. (5-11, 208)
Special teams
Punter
Peyton Todd, RS Fr. (6-5, 242)
Kicker
Damian Ramos, RS Fr. (6-2, 183)
Nathan Dibert, Fr. (5-11, 207)
Long snapper
Jonathan Ferguson, RS Fr. (6-2, 225)
Punt returner
Malik Nabers, Soph. (6-0, 195)
Sage Ryan, RS Fr. (5-11, 203)
Kick returner
Malik Nabers, Soph. (6-0, 195)
Armoni Goodwin, Soph. (5-8, 195)