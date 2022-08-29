ulmlsu.112121 0327 bf.jpg

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) makes the catch and then touchdown run as UL-Monroe safety Austin Hawley (15) dives in vain to make the stop during the first half at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 20, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU football has yet to release its official depth chart ahead of this Sunday's season opener against Florida State, but The Advocate staff is able to put together a projected depth chart ahead of the big game.

The Tigers and the Seminoles will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in a game that will be shown on ABC.

Brian Kelly knows who his starting quarterback is, but he has yet to make public who will be behind center to begin Sunday's game. Kelly did go through his starting lineup along the offensive line, crediting sophomore Garrett Dellinger for stepping up at center.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jayden Daniels, Jr. (6-3, 200) 

Garrett Nussmeier, RS Fr. (6-2, 194)

Running back

Noah Cain, Jr. (5-11, 226)

Armoni Goodwin, Soph. (5-8, 195)

Wide receiver

Kayshon Boutte, Jr. (6-0, 205)

Kyren Lacy, Jr. (6-2, 217)

Wide receiver

Malik Nabers, Soph. (6-0, 195)

Jack Bech, Soph. (6-2, 215)

Wide receiver

Jaray Jenkins, Sr. (6-2, 200)

Brian Thomas, Soph. (6-4, 201)

Tight end

Kole Taylor, Jr. (6-7, 250)

Mason Taylor, Fr. (6-5, 245)

Left tackle

Will Campbell, Fr. (6-6, 325)

Marcus Dumervil, RS Soph. (6-5, 305)

Left guard

Miles Frazier, RS Soph. (6-6, 323)

Tre'Mond Shorts, RS Sr. (6-5, 340)

Center

Garrett Dellinger, Soph. (6-5, 320)

Charles Turner, RS Jr. (6-4, 295)

Right guard

Anthony Bradford, RS Jr. (6-5, 345)

Kardell Thomas, RS Jr. (6-3, 350)

Right tackle

Cameron Wire, Sr. (6-6, 295)

Anthony Bradford, RS Jr. (6-5, 345)

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Ali Gaye, Sr. (6-6, 265)

Sai'vion Jones, Soph. (6-6, 250)

Defensive tackle

Jaquelin Roy, Jr. (6-4, 315)

Jacobian Guillory, RS Soph. (6-2, 315)

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

Defensive tackle

Maason Smith, Soph. (6-5, 300)

Mekhi Wingo, Soph. (6-0, 295)

Defensive end

BJ Ojulari, Jr. (6-3, 250)

Desmond Little, RS Jr. (6-5, 230)

Linebacker

Mike Jones Jr., RS Jr. (6-1, 230)

West Weeks, Soph. (6-3, 238)

Linebacker

Greg Penn III, Soph. (6-2, 238)

Harold Perkins, Fr. (6-2, 220)

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr., Sr. (5-10, 187)

Sage Ryan, RS Fr. (5-11, 203)

Cornerback

Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Sr. (6-1, 205)

Sevyn Banks, GS (6-2, 205)

Cornerback

Colby Richardson, GS (6-1, 190)

Mekhi Garner, RS Jr. (6-2, 217)

Safety

Jay Ward, Sr. (6-2, 188)

Derrick Davis Jr., Soph. (6-0, 210)

Safety

Major Burns, RS Soph. (6-2, 187)

Joe Foucha, Sr. (5-11, 208)

Special teams

Punter

Jay Bramblett, Sr. (6-2, 202)

Peyton Todd, RS Fr. (6-5, 242)

Kicker

Damian Ramos, RS Fr. (6-2, 183)

Nathan Dibert, Fr. (5-11, 207)

Long snapper

Slade Roy, Soph. (6-2, 225)

Jonathan Ferguson, RS Fr. (6-2, 225)

Punt returner

Malik Nabers, Soph. (6-0, 195)

Sage Ryan, RS Fr. (5-11, 203)

Kick returner

Malik Nabers, Soph. (6-0, 195)

Armoni Goodwin, Soph. (5-8, 195)

Email Patrick Magee at PMagee@TheAdvocate.com or follow him on Twitter, @Patrick_Magee.

Tags

View comments