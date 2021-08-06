Max Johnson stepped to the front of a group of quarterbacks and waited to receive one of the first snaps of preseason camp.

Near the end of LSU’s practice field Friday afternoon, the sophomore gathered the ball, dropped back and waited for his receiver to reach the top of his route. Johnson released a pass. Too long, it bounced against the grass.

“It’ll take a minute to figure out the timing,” new passing game coordinator DJ Mangas said.

That’s why teams have a month to prepare for their season openers anyway, and so after the ball fell incomplete, Johnson readied to throw again, in command of the offense on the first day of fall camp.

The practice, which LSU opened for 20 minutes, was light as players went through the first stage of the reacclimation period. They only wore helmets, waiting for pads to arrive in the coming days, but at one point Johnson removed his helmet to spray water over his head as he stood in the sun.

“Our guys are going to get in better shape, get used to the elements,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “It was pretty warm out there today, but I think in a couple of days, we’ll be used to it and we’ll be better.”

After a summer of training, Friday marked the beginning of LSU’s preparation for the season opener Sept. 4 against UCLA. Over the next four weeks, the Tigers will try to perfect those timing mistakes, improve their conditioning and master schemes under new coordinators as they try to bounce back from a 5-5 record.

Orgeron has recognized before LSU didn’t meet the expectations for the program on the field last season, which is why he hired six new assistant coaches. He reiterated Friday the drop-off one year after a national championship was unacceptable, setting the tone for the season to come.

“That was not the LSU standard of performance,” Orgeron said. “There’s a chip on my shoulder. There’s a little chip on their shoulders. A lot of guys came back for that reason. We knew we could play better. We feel we have a very good football team, but we feel we have to prove ourselves."

Much of preseason practice would have focused on the competition between Johnson and fifth-year senior Myles Brennan. But Brennan broke his left arm earlier this week, making Johnson the unquestioned starter.

With Brennan set to begin physical therapy Friday, Johnson received the first reps, followed by freshmen Garrett Nussmeier, Matt O’Dowd and Tavion Faulk, in that order. O’Dowd and Faulk are walk-ons.

“I think Max and Myles and the whole team were looking forward to the competition,” Orgeron said. “It was very close. We didn’t know who was going to be the starting quarterback. I thought the competition would have been very good for the football team to see that because there’s competition at every position almost.”

During the open period, Johnson and the rest of the quarterbacks mostly worked with tight ends and running backs on a variety of routes. When they threw to the running backs, juniors John Emery Jr. and Tyrion Davis-Price went first.

Orgeron recently highlighted that Davis-Price weighs 225 pounds, and Emery went through practice Friday without limitations, a good sign for his health after he spent most of spring practice in a non-contact jersey while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He hadn't participated in the spring game.

As he did last week, Orgeron emphasized he wants Emery and Davis-Price to have breakout seasons after LSU didn’t produce a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time since 2012 last year. The struggle to consistently run the ball affected the whole offense. Orgeron hopes to see balance.

“Those guys, in my opinion, have to be the lead dogs for us to get to where we need to go,” Orgeron said. “Now, if another guy beats them out, he beats them out. But I think it’s time for those guys to shine.”

While much of the attention focused on Johnson, the new coaches scattered across the field as they instructed players through drills. One of them, offensive line coach Brad Davis, appeared for the first time since LSU hired him this summer.

It may have been the opening practice and no one had to wear pads, but Davis yelled throughout the viewing period. Demanding a certain level of execution, Davis made the linemen re-do their tasks multiple times as his voice carried through the air.

“First day,” Orgeron said. “Everybody was fired up, ready to go.”