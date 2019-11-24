MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica -- The LSU basketball team picked a good time for a bounceback game Sunday.
Still smarting from a two-point loss to Utah State, which came after squandering a 19-point second-half lead, the Tigers gathered themselves for a 96-83 win over Rhode Island.
The victory wrapped up LSU's stay at the play at the Jamaica Classic on a good note after a disappointing setback less than 48 hours earlier against No. 15 Utah State.
LSU (4-2) led by just four points at 43-39 at halftime before exploding for 53 points in the second half to put Rhode Island (4-2) away.
LSU shot 54.3% from the field for the game and committed a season-low 10 turnovers.
All five LSU starters scored in double digits.
Emmitt Williams led the way with a career-high 27 points, while Trendon Watford and Darius Days had 16 each.
Skylar Mays had 14 and Javonte Smart 11 for the Tigers.
