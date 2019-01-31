Another poor start by the LSU women’s basketball team led to a wipeout loss of near-historic proportions against No. 6 Mississippi State on Thursday.
LSU fell into a 21-0 hole and scored only four points in the first quarter on the way to a 68-35 defeat agaisnt No. 6 Mississippi State at the Maravich Assembly Center.
The charged-up visitors squeezed LSU with a full-court press and shut down the Lady Tigers’ halfcourt sets. LSU missed its first 11 shots and had six turnovers before reserve Yasmine Bidikuindila scored inside with 1:58 left in the first quarter.
It got worse after halftime. Shanice Norton scored back-to-back baskets, but LSU missed its next 13 attempts as State went on an 18-0 run to swell the lead to 39 points.
It was the worst loss of the season for LSU (12-8, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) and the worst since an 86-52 defeat by Penn State on Nov. 24, 2000. If not for two 3-point shots by Mercedes Brooks in the last 94 seconds, it could have set the all-time record for fewest points and baskets made.
LSU’s 12 field goals tied the school record for fewest set against Vanderbilt on Jan. 22, 1995, when the Lady Tigers shot 16.9 and scored 33 points. The 21.1 shooting percentage (12 for 57) was the third-worst and the 35 points is tied for second-fewest in history.
LSU point guard and second-leading scorer Khayla Pointer missed all nine of her shots and failed to score. The inside duo of Ayana Mitchell and Faustine Aifuwa combined for only six points and 10 rebounds. Aifuwa was limited after picking up two fouls in the first five minutes.
Mississippi State’s Andra Espinoza-Hunter scored 10 of her 16 points in the first quarter and All-American post player Teaira McCowan had 13 points and 20 rebounds. Espinoza’s point total matched her career-high as Mississippi State (20-1, 8-0) won its 10th straight game.
“A lot of credit to Mississippi State, because their game plan to get after us defensively led to several turnovers in the first quarter,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “Our lack of awareness where Espinoza was allowed them to get that start and get going.
“We wanted to make sure we were physical and battled with McCowan and we did that. But you can’t allow other players to have a great game against you and that’s what happened at the beginning of the game. The lack of offensive execution — we’re going to have to spend a lot more energy and practice in making layups, making wide-open shots, taking care of the basketball, just the fundamentals of the game.”
LSU, which had similarly awful starts in losses to Kansas, Georgia, South Carolina and Kentucky, was never in the game. Brooks was the only player to crack double figures with 11 points.
McCowan missed the game’s first shot, but Espinoza-Hunter drained back-to-back 3-pointers to get the visitors off and running. It was 13-0 when Fargas called her first timeout 3:09 into the game after a layup in transition by Espinoza-Hunter.
“We have to be better as a team, we have to be better individually,” said Mitchell, the team’s leading scorer on the season. “We have to do a self-check to answer who we are and who we want to be. I love my teammates and I love my team. But we don’t take this serious. We don’t take certain games, this conference, serious, and it shows in practice and in games. We take these games and these opportunities for granted.”