One thing that is synonymous with LSU in football is the mantra 'DBU' aka 'Defensive Back University.' The Tigers have seen several defensive backs taken in the early rounds of the NFL Draft, so could LSU DB commit Laterrance Welch be next up?
A four-star prospect according to 247Sports, the Acadiana High School standout can be found swarming the football in pass coverage. Listed at 6'1," 180 pounds, Welch has natural speed that was shown off in the return game and is an explosive athlete that flies to the football.
After sealing the 2020 state championship victory for Acadiana, Welch and the Wreckin' Rams fell just short of a state championship berth this year, but Welch continued his outstanding play after missing most of the 2020 season. His ability to locate and high point the football stands out, and is very translatable to the college level.
On that game winning interception below, Welch does a nice job staying square, reading the quarterback's eyes and going up to snatch away the ball.
What's your definition of clutch?How about for @AHSWRECKINRAMS CB Laterrance Welch (@LaterranceW22), he missed most of 2020, only to return for the 5A Title game and come up with the game-sealing INT.He's an #LSU commit and a #KATCSuper16 memberhttps://t.co/FzVdfj7c75 pic.twitter.com/aEKWnvww69— Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) July 26, 2021
An underrated part of his game is his physicality. Welch is not afraid to come up and make tackles in the open field, and stays glued to the receivers hip, using his length to get hands on the football. His activity is prevalent watching him on his high school film, as someone who will challenge receivers and not give up easy completions.
Below is a compilation of the plays he made back in 2019. As mentioned early, he missed quite a bit of 2020 with injury, but has returned to form and looked the part during the 2021 season.
🚨G-Sportz’s Sleeper Thursday Prospect goes to 🚨⬇️⬇️Acadiana DB Laterrance Welch @LtK1ng C/O 2022Welch shows that he can turn & run along with some pretty good ball skills. His physicality in some of these clips are impressive.Can’t wait to see his progression in 2 years pic.twitter.com/MudxqH6ilZ— Jeremiah Jakee' Gray (@G_Sportz) April 9, 2020
Welch should be a player to keep an eye on over the next couple of years. The LSU defensive back room may have lost top players Derek Stingley and Eli Ricks, but Welch continues to add talent to an already young secondary room.