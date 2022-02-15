LSU guard Jailin Cherry never has doubted her defensive abilities. The same could not be said for her performance on the other end of the floor.
Until this year.
Perhaps no player on the No. 11 Tigers has blossomed into more of a complete player than Cherry, a 5-foot-8 guard from Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Cherry is averaging a career-best 9.1 points a game, with career-highs in nearly every offensive category, which has helped LSU go 21-4 and secure a tie for third place in the Southeastern Conference going into Thursday’s game at Mississippi State.
“I feel like I’ve elevated my game a lot. I have a different mindset than I’ve had in previous years,” Cherry said. “I’m not just a defensive stopper; I can score, too. Just like the other three guards, we jell together and play off of each other so well.
“I can get my shot off over almost anybody, and I’m still working on my 3. They’re going to fall, but I’m not going to stop shooting them and drop my confidence like in previous years.”
The injection of confidence has come from first-year coach Kim Mulkey, who gives her shooters a green light without an off switch. Mulkey could tell Cherry needed a boost on the offensive end and that her confidence could be cultivated.
“A lot of that has to do with identifying roles,” Mulkey said. “At one of the first team meetings, I asked who was the best perimeter defensive player in the room. Without question, she raised her hand. Not only did she say she was, she said she wanted to be. There’s your role, now go play it the best you can. Let me figure out how to get you some points on the other end.”
Cherry has 23 starts — more than the last two seasons combined — and she has hoisted up 263 shots. Her percentage is on the low end at 38.4%, but she’s delivered in some key moments.
Cherry took a contested jumper with the shot clock winding down and 1:21 left to give LSU a three-point lead in a victory against Georgia last week when she finished with 18 points. She scored 20 and had nine assists in an overtime win against Missouri while playing 45 minutes.
Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris have carried most of the scoring load, but Cherry has become a much more reliable othreat, hitting double figures in 11 of 25 games.
“That’s the only difference; my game has never changed,” she said of the newfound confidence instilled by Mulkey. “I’ve always had the pull-up jumper, the defensive mindset, that dog instinct. Confidence has been my biggest downfall. I always doubt myself in previous years when shots didn’t fall, like ‘Forget this.’ This year if I miss a shot or turn it over, I might get down a little bit but I’m able to pick myself back up quicker and still be in the game.”
Mulkey saw the problem quickly, and it wasn’t Cherry’s ability or form.
“Unbelievable, beautiful jump shot,” Mulkey said. “Athleticism ... she can leap out of the gym for her size. But her confidence comes from playing time, our team having success and she’s having success. I’ve been told numerous times how she would get down on herself in years past. We’ve had a few of those moments. I don’t ignore it; I address it.
“I will take you out of a game on no defense or body language. I will never take you out of a game unless you take bad shots. You don’t come out for missed shots.”
Cherry had a place in the lineup from the beginning because Mulkey places a high value on defense and that is something she’s always enjoyed. She took a lot of charging fouls in her first four years and continues to do so. Her lack of fear for rough play comes from playing sports, including football, with mostly boys while growing up.
“And wrestling,” Cherry added. “Defense has been my biggest thing, nobody can take that away from me. I move my feet well. I get to the ball in different ways. I sacrifice my body by taking charges. That’s the art of my defense.
“There’s so much of my game I haven’t showcased. I shoot my mid-range shots, play defense and let them (Pointer and Morris) do it. I can do what they do. I play my role, let them get the points and stop the opponent’s best player. If they need me to step up, they know I can.”