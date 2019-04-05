LSU football returns to action with the 2019 Spring Game, and The Advocate will have live coverage throughout the game.
The Tigers will take the field at Tiger Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday, the final practice of spring workouts with fans and media in attendance. Pregame activities begin at 11 a.m. and the team will walk down “Victory Hill” and into Tiger Stadium around 11:30 a.m.
While some returning starters will see some playing time, the game is largely a way for newcomers and upcoming returners to showcase their talents as spots on the depth chart have opened up.
Here's how you can watch/listen to the game:
The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and on 104.5/104.9 FM in the Baton Rouge area. It will be broadcast online at LSUsports.net/live.
It will be televised on the SEC Network.
After the game, fans can go onto the field and have items signed by members of the football team and coaching staff during an hour-long session.