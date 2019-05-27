Skylar Mays and Marlon Taylor are returning to the LSU basketball team after testing the NBA waters.
After previously announcing they would were entering the NBA draft in April, the two Tigers will come back to be part of Will Wade's 2019-20 team.
Mays confirmed via text to The Advocate late Monday night he will return after CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, citing a source, first reported it.
Mays, a 6-foot-4 guard who announced he would be an early entrant for the NBA draft in early April, said last week he wasn't yet ready to make a decision on his basketball future.
But the Baton Rouge native and former University High standout beat the May 29 deadline for withdrawing from the draft by two days.
He visited the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.
Mays is eligible to return because he did not sign an endorsement deal and terminated his agent before the deadline. This year was the first time that was allowed by the NCAA, which made it easier for underclassmen to test the NBA waters.
Mays, who helped U-High to two state titles before playing his senior season at Findlay Prep in Nevada, was one of the keys to LSU's Sweet 16 season.
He was the only LSU player to start all 35 games. Mays led the team with 33.1 minutes per game and was third in scoring at 13.4 points a game.
Taylor, a 6-5 guard, played last season with the Tigers and was previously at Panola Junior College.
He played in all 35 games and started 24, averaging 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds a game.
LSU also got word last week that sophomore guard Javonte Smart will return for his sophomore season.
That leaves Emmitt Williams as the lone Tiger left to decide if he'll remain in the draft or return to LSU.
Tremont Waters and Naz Reid have already said that they aren't returning to LSU and will remain in the NBA draft.