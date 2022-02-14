Blake Money wants to be interviewed.
The 12-year-old pitcher for South Nashville in the Little League World Series paced with excitement before his first interview with ESPN. He’d been waiting for this moment since he was four, when he joined his first T-ball team.
What are they going to ask him? What should he say? How should he prepare?
But ESPN didn’t want to know about his home run, his pitching or how he was enjoying his second trip to the Little League World Series. It wanted to know that his little brother was really named “Cash Money.”
“The craziest part about the whole thing is the meme that has surfaced on the internet — the kid in the picture — is actually my brother, Logan,” Money said. “ESPN took a picture of the wrong kid because he wore the glasses and Cash was super young at the time. Cash really drew the short end of the stick.”
Growing up
Money’s family name is a good one and they’ve had their fun with it.
Blake is the oldest and his sister, Morgan, is 13 months younger than him. There are two younger brothers — Logan, who is currently a sophomore in high school, and Cash, a freshman, who Morgan and Blake named.
The idea stemmed from a TV show. Morgan and Blake were watching Richie Rich when they asked if their new sibling could be named “Mayda,” like "Mayda Munny," but when their mom, Jennifer, found out she was having a boy, they told her to name him “Cash.”
“Whoever has a girl first, my sister or I, will name her Mayda,” Blake said.
True to his name, Blake had money on his mind when he signed up for T-ball.
When his parents signed him up for his first T-ball team at age 4, he said that he needed a chance to review his contract.
“When I said there was no contract to review, he said, ‘There has to be a contract with specific details regarding me and what’s provided to me at such position: playing time, Gatorade and important things like that,’ ” Jennifer said.
Baseball is synonymous with family in the Money household. Keith and Jennifer met on the baseball fields on Clark Road in Sarasota, Florida, where Jennifer kept book for Keith’s team in high school. Morgan has traveled with her brothers all over the country for travel ball to make sure they had family support.
Baseball is where the Moneys teach life’s greatest lessons– like building work ethic and giving back. Or just having fun.
At 6 years old, Money told his dad, Keith, he wanted to be a pitcher. Keith took Money to the baseball field and handed him three baseballs, saying if he could throw to his glove on one of his three attempts, he’d start teaching him to pitch.
“I said I'm the biggest target you're ever going to throw to,” Keith said. “Once you throw the balls past me we're going home. So we were there for about four or five minutes.”
Money returned to the baseball field with his dad to throw the three baseballs every couple of days, and it took three weeks until he was able to throw the pitch consistently.
That work took Money all the way to the White House, where he represented the state of Florida in the White House Little League All-Star game, hosted by President George W. Bush.
Then, he thought it would be cool to make the Little League World Series someday, and he did — twice, in 2013 and 2014 while living in Tennessee. He's one of only 60 players that have played in there in consecutive years, and was one of the first since 2005 to do so.
According to Little League World Series records, Money was the only kid to participate in both the White House All-Star game and the Little League World Series.
“We were literally walking out of the field (after the first trip) and he goes, ‘I’m coming back next year, I need my home run,’ ” Jennifer said.
He’d get it — aiding in South Nashville’s fourth-place finish in the fifth inning of the consolation game over Vancouver, British Columbia.
It’s not that baseball came easily to Money, but rather something he worked and studied hard enough at to succeed. As his pitching developed, Money gave up batting in travel ball at 17. He aided in his high school’s state-championship appearance during his junior season.
“He’s able to read hitters really well, keep them off speed, so he called all his own pitches in high school,” Summit High School pitching coach Russ Bratton said. “We did not call pitches for Blake because we felt confident that he knew what he was doing.”
But it’s not lost on Money how blessed he is to be supported and his enthusiasm for giving back extends beyond baseball. He helps his sister, Morgan, collect gifts for the Ronald McDonald House every year around Christmas.
This summer, he stayed motivated in the sport that, for the first time, humbled him, as he helped coach Cash’s travel ball team when he didn’t travel with LSU for its postseason run.
A humbling collegiate start
Eight years after his ESPN TV debut, the sophomore right-hander was walking out of the LSU dugout after a scrimmage against UNO in November, asking a reporter if he can do an interview.
It was clear why: the pitcher was eager to rewrite the story of his collegiate career.
“I got sent home last year for the postseason and it really put me in a dark place where I was like, ‘I don't ever want to feel that again,’ ” Money said in November. “I needed to get my body right and get my mind right.“
Money is 235 pounds now, 37 pounds down from his playing weight last season. There was no special training program, other than Money dedicating himself to a routine of two-a-day workouts, which included more running, and consistently eating healthy by not indulging in cheat meals.
“You can almost be too big to where it slows you down and you want more momentum like in a good sense,” Money said. “You can't be functional in the sense of how your body moves.”
Throughout the fall, the difference became clear through his outings at the scrimmages. Money said he feels more flexible and he’s lighter on his feet.
“It was September and he’d be rolling through the weight room on his own time,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said in December. “If you turn on the video from last year and look at his body, and then you look at him today, you would think it's two completely different people. And I think that improved his delivery, which is leading to more strikes, more command of off-speed and had a really good fall as well.”
Money is competing for one of the starting pitching spots this season, equipped with a fastball-changeup combo he’s perfected since high school, and a new slider he’s worked on developing. Johnson said on Thursday that he sees Money being a regular part of his rotation.
Then, second baseman Cade Doughty mentioned Money as one of the more difficult pitchers to face in practice.
“He really just keeps me guessing up there in the box,” Doughty said.
Maybe when he gets that first start, Money won’t be asked about his brother.
But if he is, he won’t mind.