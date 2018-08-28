Jonathan Giles spider

LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles comes to the rescue Tuesday by smacking a spider off a classroom ceiling.

 Photo on Twitter via @KwameDwase

Fans have yet to see Texas Tech wide receiver transfer Jonathan Giles don an LSU jersey on gameday and play in a regular season game. But that doesn't mean some don't already adore him.

A video posted on Twitter on Tuesday by LSU professor Kwame Agyemang in the School of Kinesiology shows Giles sizing up a "huge spider" dangling from a classroom ceiling.

With a room full of anxious students looking on, Giles smacks the spider with a wooden stick, much to the delight of the crowd.

Not a bad swing for a football player, right?

LSU fans will get to see their courageous new wide receiver in action Sunday night when the Tigers face Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

