Welcome to Highlights, where we'll break down significant plays from LSU's last football game.
(Click to enlarge photos)
LSU 36, Georgia 16
How It Happened
The fake field goal: It seemed nearly flippant, Georgia's fake field goal flip that shifted momentum toward LSU for good.
The Bulldogs, down 3-0, had driven to the LSU 14 when Georgia coach Kirby Smart decided to get trick on fourth-and-9 early in the first quarter.
Georgia holder Jake Camarda flipped the ball over his head to placekicker Rodgrigo Blankenship, who ran off the right edge. Blankenship may have scored a touchdown if it weren't for strong safety Grant Delpit, LSU's top playmaker on defense, who chased down Camarda and eventually stripped the ball away.
Smart said later that the fake field goal was centered around Delpit, who on film had rushed for the block on every previous kick.
“It was a look that we wanted," Smart said. "We thought it was going to be perfect. They had one guy out there (inside linebacker Devin White), and we were going to block him. But one of their guys (Delpit) ended up not rushing and fell into the play and made it. He’d rushed every other time."
Here, you can see White (circled in red) engaged with Georgia tight end Charlie Woemer. If Delpit had rushed, Blankenship would have had a free lane to the end zone.
So what tipped Delpit off?
"The line didn't really block how they usually block," Delpit said. "They just decided to fall backwards."
Delpit seems to read the offensive line's movement as pass blocking at first, and he drops back in coverage to look for a receiver. When he looks back toward the line, he spots Blankenship and Georgia's fake has failed.
Georgia's play nearly mirrored the fake field goal former LSU coach Les Miles used to beat South Carolina 28-16 in 2007, when Matt Flynn flipped the football in the same way to Colt David for a touchdown.
LSU wouldn't get beat by its own play.
Explosive plays against top defense: Georgia entered the game with the top scoring defense in the Southeastern Conference, which ranked second nationally with 13 points allowed per game.
LSU put up 36 points with 475 yards of total offense, cracking the Bulldogs defense with three plays that went for over 35 yards.
It was first-and-10 at the LSU 43 when the Tigers took their first shot. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw a deep pass down the right sideline to true freshman wide receiver Terrace Marshall, whose 37-yard catch set up the first of five Cole Tracy field goals.
In that play, LSU won the battle of true freshmen.
Marshall, a Parkway High graduate, was ranked the No. 3 wide receiver recruit in the nation by 247Sports, and he was covered by Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell, who was ranked the nation's No. 2 defensive back recruit.
It seemed this was the matchup LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger wanted to test. On the other side of the field was Georgia corner Deandre Baker, who is projected to be a Top 10 pick in next year's NFL draft.
Against Campbell, Marshall was able to create separation with his left arm, giving him enough space to make the leaping grab that led to LSU's first score.
One drive later, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire broke through a tackle attempt by blitzing safety Richard LeCounte at the line of scrimmage for a 47-yard run to the Georgia 7.
Edwards-Helaire rushed for a career-high 145 yards on 19 carries. LSU recorded 275 total rushing yards in the game, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, which set up Burrow's second big pass of the game.
Here on first-and-10 at the LSU 30, the Tigers lead 10-0 in the second quarter, and it appears that Georgia sends Campbell on a cornerback blitz to help stop the run. LSU's leading receiver, Justin Jefferson (No. 2), gets motioned from left to right, matching up with Campbell.
Jefferson streaks past Campbell on the play action pass, and no defender is near him when he makes the catch near the Georgia 35.
It appears Georgia safety J.R. Reed (No. 20) got sucked in by the play action fake, and the other safety, LeCounte, is unable to reach Jefferson in time.
CBS analyst Gary Danielson said the two safeties were signaling to one another, but "nobody follows (Jefferson)."
"Both of them thought they had him,” Danielson said.
Three plays later, LSU extended its lead to 13-0 with another Tracy field goal.