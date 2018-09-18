Starting left cornerback Kristian Fulton was the only listed starter missing during LSU's open portion of practice Tuesday afternoon.
Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles, defensive end Glen Logan and backup wide receiver Derrick Dillon returned to practice after being absent on Monday. Logan and Field-linebacker Ray Thornton were wearing gold non-contact jerseys.
Ed Orgeron said Monday that Thornton had suffered an injury during the opening kickoff against Auburn. Thornton was wearing the standard purple jersey during Monday's open practice.
Other major notes from Tuesday's open practice:
- The LSU quarterbacks handed off to running backs out of the I-formation, although some of the rotating fullbacks were wearing scout team uniforms.
- Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss practiced in full pads as the second team tight end, catching quick out routes toward the left sideline. The North Carolina state transfer has missed the first three games with an undisclosed injury, and Orgeron said last week that although Moss was practicing with the team, he was not yet ready to play against Auburn.
