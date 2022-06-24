Less than three weeks have passed since the LSU baseball team lost to Southern Miss on June 6 in the winner-take-all game of the NCAA Hattiesburg regional, ending coach Jay Johnson's first season in charge of the Tigers. Already, plenty has changed.
An up-and-down year was marked at times by breathtaking comebacks and a potent lineup. But LSU's season was ultimately undone by a thin starting rotation, a shaky defense and a tired bullpen.
In addition to the outgoing seniors, two other players — projected high draft picks Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry — have likely played in an LSU uniform for the final time.
More than a half-dozen players have entered the transfer portal, and LSU has already reeled in two notable players — Creighton right-hander Dylan Tebrake, a two-time All-Big East pitcher, and Baylor starting shortstop Jack Pineda. Also, Vanderbilt right-hander Christian Little posted this week via Instagram he was visiting LSU.
More movement is likely to follow, in both directions.
What's more, two assistant coaches have moved on to take charge of their own programs — Dan Fitzgerald at Kansas; Jason Kelly at Washington.
Johnson spoke briefly with an Advocate reporter during a live show Thursday afternoon on WNXX-FM, 104.5, to discuss his first year at LSU, his views on the transfer portal and more.
Were the media obligations a culture shock to you?
No, I had a pretty good expectation that everybody loves LSU baseball, so everybody wants to talk about LSU baseball and write about LSU baseball. It's great for our players, (and) it's great for our program.
Are you just hitting refresh on the transfer portal nonstop?
No; it's about the right fit. Obviously, a heartbreaking end to our season. I'm really proud of our team. We just frankly ran out of bullets, from a pitching standpoint, so we're just kind of paying attention to the things that can help us in the areas where it gives you a little bit of comfort with the Major League Baseball draft. (The transfer portal is) a different way to cover ourselves than we have been able to before. We're just looking for guys who are going to complement the returning players very well, and we're off to a good start.
What is it like recruiting without assistant coaches?
I've been kind of enjoying it. With that being said, I'll be very happy to have a staff here shortly, but that kind of takes you back in time a little bit to the late 2000s as a recruiting coordinator (at San Diego) — doing a lot of it by yourself and wearing a couple of hats. I think the excitement of right now is, the guys we're talking to can immediately impact next year's team. That hasn't really always been the case.
With baseball recruiting, you're (looking) out two and three years in classes, but the dynamic's shifted a lot with the transfer portal. It's like the college basketball coaches with the one-and-done type of mentality and how they feel. Recruitment is usually later and more competitive, and I'm enjoying it, to be honest with you.
If you had to pick somebody to put all your money on in the College World Series, who would you pick to win?
Good question. I think from a logical perspective, you'd say Oklahoma, just because they have a little bit of advantage of not having to play (Thursday) and get an extra day off to set their pitching rotation up, and they have two great starters.
But the two toughest opponents for us this year, without question, were Arkansas and Ole Miss, so I wouldn't bet against either one of those teams, and it should be a good finish. (Editor's note: This interview was conducted before Ole Miss defeated Arkansas to advance to the CWS finals.)
Favorite food to grab on the road?
Good question. I like eating. Any postgame meal after a win is my favorite meal.