LSU linebacker Devin White (40) celebrates with LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) after sacking Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) in the first half, Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU star linebacker Devin White cleared up rumors Monday about whether or not he'd travel with the Tigers to face UCF in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.

White took to Twitter saying that he will play and that he has "business to handle."

White, LSU's leader in tackles and tackles for loss this season, has made the headlines multiple times since the team's final regular season game against Texas A&M on Nov. 24.

Last week, White trekked across campus and Tiger Stadium on his horse Daisy Mae.

He is expected to be a high first round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

On Sunday, LSU teammate Greedy Williams announced he would forego his remain eligibility to turn pro. Williams will not play in the Fiesta Bowl.

LSU opened as a six-point favorite over 12-0 UCF, which boasts a 25-game winning streak.

