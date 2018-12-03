LSU star linebacker Devin White cleared up rumors Monday about whether or not he'd travel with the Tigers to face UCF in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.
White took to Twitter saying that he will play and that he has "business to handle."
Goodmorning Tiger Nation, To Clear Up The Rumors, I Will Be Playing In The 2019 @Fiesta_Bowl With My Brothers, Alot Of Business To Handle. God Bless 🙏🏾 #FinishStrong #GeauxTigers #GetLive40 🤠🐯— DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) December 3, 2018
White, LSU's leader in tackles and tackles for loss this season, has made the headlines multiple times since the team's final regular season game against Texas A&M on Nov. 24.
Last week, White trekked across campus and Tiger Stadium on his horse Daisy Mae.
He is expected to be a high first round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
On Sunday, LSU teammate Greedy Williams announced he would forego his remain eligibility to turn pro. Williams will not play in the Fiesta Bowl.
LSU opened as a six-point favorite over 12-0 UCF, which boasts a 25-game winning streak.