LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Saturday that in order to beat Alabama, you needed to win at the line of scrimmage.
Less than a week later, Orgeron picked up a verbal commitment from Courtland Ford, the No. 23 offensive tackle of the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.
Ford, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound tackle, plays for Cedar Hill High in Texas.
"I want to thank the coaches and fans of LSU for embracing me and showing me so much love in Death Valley," Ford tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "I am (blessed) to announce my verbal commitment to further my education and play football for Louisiana State University."
Baton Rouge Bound❗❗❗309 ✈ 214 ✈ 225#HoldThatTiger 🐯 #AGTG pic.twitter.com/0cIHnfV6pX— ⁷⁷ (@FordCourtland) November 8, 2018
Ford is now one of six LSU commitments in the 2020 class, which now ranks No. 4 nationally according to 247Sports.