Four key facts to know as No. 3 LSU hosts No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

3

Wins for LSU this season over teams ranked in the AP top 10

14

Interceptions for LSU this season, which lead the nation

38.4

Average margin of victory for Alabama in its eight wins

52

Touchdowns for Alabama's offense in 99 meaningful drives

Sheldon Mickles