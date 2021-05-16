Next to getting to host an NCAA regional, playing in one in Tallahassee, Florida, may be the next best thing for the LSU men’s golf team.

Considering the controversial non-playing of the NCAA women’s regional at the University Club last week, it may be even better.

Whatever the circumstances, LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead isn’t complaining.

“In 16 years (as LSU’s coach) it’s the best draw we’ve ever gotten when we weren’t hosting,” he said. “What I mean by that is the area, the grass, the golf course, the weather, that type of thing.”

The forecast, thankfully, is for three days of good weather with temperatures in the mid 80s as the Tigers try to advance to the NCAA Championships.

LSU is the No. 4 seed in the Tallahassee regional. The top five teams on score will move on. The NCAA men’s championships will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, starting May 28, a day after the women’s championships conclude on the same course.

The regional is being played at Florida State’s Seminole Legacy Golf Club. The Tigers have never been there but then again, most of LSU’s lineup is experiencing its first regional.

The Tigers feature three freshmen: Nicholas Arcement from Thibodaux, Drew Doyle and Connor Gaunt, a reclassified freshman who in 2019-20 season at Arkansas Tech. Also competing are juniors Garrett Barber and Chris Woollam.

Barber has been LSU’s most consistent player, with two top-10 finishes and a team-best 71.19 stroke average. But the freshmen have been the squad’s backbone.

“Over the year we’ve continued to get better and that’s all you can want as a coach,” Winstead said. “We were tied for second in SEC (Championship) stroke play. That’s usually a pretty good sign. I’ve been very pleased with our improvement.”

Trey Winstead, Chuck’s son, is not going. A senior returning in 2021-22, he is second on the team with a 71.80 stroke average and is No. 38 in the world amateur rankings. But Trey’s play has been off this spring; he hasn’t competed since the LSU Invitational in February.

“If he gets it right and he’s in our lineup, we’re a different team,” Chuck Winstead said. “But sometimes golf’s hard. His game has started to come around, but you’ve got to earn it.”

Live scoring from the regional is available on Golfstat.com.