TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The fifth-seeded LSU softball team got strong pitching efforts from Shelbi Sunseri and Ali Kilponen to open the Southeastern Conference tournament with a 7-3 win over 13th-seeded South Carolina on Wednesday at Rhoads Stadium.
The Tigers (32-18) will play third-seeded Missouri (37-14) in the quarterfinals at approximately 1:35 p.m. Thursday on the SEC Network. The game will start 35 minutes after the conclusion of Thursday's first game of the tournament between No. 1-seeded Florida and No. 9-seeded Mississippi State.
“I really liked our approach today,” coach Beth Torina said. “Seventeen people played today and we had 11 hits. That is a very good approach for us. Shelbi Sunseri’s had guts today to go out today and do what she did, hitting and pitching. She really set us up for a strong week.
“It was good to get the first game. That was our goal to get one win and then take one game a time. We couldn’t win the tournament today, and we can’t win it tomorrow.”
LSU totaled 11 hits on the day, including four from the leadoff spot. The Tigers were 6 for 12 with runners in scoring position and 4-for-10 with two outs.
Seven LSU batters hit safely.
Sunseri (9-6) allowed three runs on six hits, and at the plate, she was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Kilponen earned the save in relief. She entered in the sixth and struck out two and didn’t allow a hit.
Leah Powell dropped to 10-7 on the season for South Carolina (26-26), which was eliminated. Powell allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits in 3⅔ innings.
LSU struck first in the opening inning on a sacrifice fly by Amanda Doyle. The Tigers added two more runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to secure their spot in the quarterfinal.
The Tigers took advantage of South Carolina’s miscues in the fourth. Savannah Stewart scored from first after a passed ball and obstruction by second baseman Mackenzie Boesel, which was overturned by replay. With the bases loaded and two outs, Danieca Coffey scored on a wild pitch.
In the fifth, with Taryn Antoine on second after stealing second as a pinch runner, Stewart hit a double to left-center to score a run. Sunseri then hit a ball to left-center to bring home another run.
After South Carolina's Katie Prebble connected on a three-run home run in the sixth to make it a two-run game, LSU responded with two more runs. Georgia Clark singled through the right side to score Briggs, and Raeleen Gutierrez singled to right field to score pinch runner Karington Houshmandzadeh.