Talk about your "breakfast of champions."
Former LSU All-American hurdler and Olympian Lolo Jones took the time after Tuesday's announcement that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would be postponed until 2021 to tweet out a funny video of her breaking training.
"FINALLY The OLYMPICS OFFICIALLY postponed for a year!!" Jones tweeted. "No box of Wheaties for me today. #breakfastofchampions"
Instead of pouring herself a bowl of cereal, Jones sits down and pours out a huge bag of candy and ends the video looking like she's getting ready to take a bite.
FINALLY The OLYMPICS OFFICIALLY postponed for a year!! No box of Wheaties for me today. #breakfastofchampions pic.twitter.com/BAtlDUliQE— Lolo Jones (@lolojones) March 24, 2020
Jones, 37, competed in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics and the 2014 Winter Olympics as a bobsled brakeman. She has been training for a comeback to try to compete in Tokyo this summer, but despite that recently urged the International Olympic Committee to postpone the games.
"It’s tearing athletes apart,” Jones said Saturday in an interview with The Associated Press. “We want to be like everyone else. We want to be healthy, responsible citizens. But we’re also afraid the IOC is going to say, in a month, that the games are on, and, what, hopefully you’re going to still be in shape?”
Apparently now, Jones and the rest of the would-be Summer Olympians will have a chance to have a treat before hitting the training table again.