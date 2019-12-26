ATLANTA — Is this the year, the year a No. 1 seed wins the College Football Playoff championship?
Five No. 1s have tried since the CFP was created in 2014 and all five have failed — including some of the nation’s more prominent powers — to wrap their hands around a trophy that’s made of 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel and goes to the champion each season.
In the first five years of the playoffs, Alabama has lost three times as the No. 1 seed and reigning champion Clemson has been seeded first twice and wasn’t able to take the trophy home.
LSU will be the latest to try and buck the trend that started back in the CFP’s infancy when the No. 1-ranked Tigers play in the semifinals Saturday for the first time against No. 4 Oklahoma in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
While LSU can’t win the title Saturday, the Tigers could set themselves up to do what hasn’t been done yet in the CFP title game: walk away with the trophy after starting the tournament as the top seed.
If successful Saturday, LSU will face the winner of the other semifinal between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson in the championship game on Jan. 13 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
So far, three No. 2s and two No. 4s have taken the titles with Nos. 1 and 3 being shut out.
No. 4 Ohio State won in 2014, followed by No. 2 Alabama (2015), No. 2 Clemson (2016), No. 4 Alabama (2017) and No. 2 Clemson (2018).
Several national broadcasters believe that any of the top three seeds could win this year because they’re so evenly matched considering No. 3 Clemson is favored over Ohio State and would likely be favored if it met LSU.
ESPN’s Sean McDonough, who will call Saturday’s LSU-Oklahoma game with analyst Todd Blackledge, is one who believes that pressure isn’t a factor in the demise of the ones.
“I think once you get here, there’s pressure on all four teams,” McDonough said at media day Thursday. “The more likely explanation for a No. 1 seed not having won is the other teams are really good, too.
“There’s a lot of parity in college football, and we’re especially seeing it this year.”
The encouraging thing for LSU fans is that a No. 1 seed has failed to get out of the semifinals just twice — Alabama, which lost to Ohio State in 2014, and Clemson, which fell to Alabama, in 2018.
McDonough suggested that another No. 1 might be endangered with his parity theory for this year’s tournament.
“I think you can make an argument for all three (winning),” he said. “I understand Clemson’s argument, but they would have to be more of the eye test.
"They don’t have the victories, but all three of these teams are similar from a talent standpoint. None of the three are head and shoulders are above the others.”
“I think a lot of it is coincidence, that it’s totally random that you would see that happen,” ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge said. “I also believe that a lot of it has to do with the fact that these teams are so closely matched.
“When you look at the strength of the top teams, at the end of the day, you just never know.”
Like McDonough, Blackledge said pressure isn’t a factor in top-seeded teams not hoisting the trophy.
“It’s just a game whether it’s No. 2 vs. No. 3 or No. 1 vs. No. 4,” Blackledge said. “It’s 60 minutes of football. Once they kick if off, that’s all that matters. Each team is trying to out-execute each other.”
And perhaps, McDonough said, just perhaps the law of averages catches up with a No. 1.
“If you’re an LSU fan, you have to be thinking that a No. 1 is going to win sooner or later,” McDonough said. “It’s just a matter of time, so maybe this will be the year.”
All-time CFP results
2014
Semifinals
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
Final
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015
Semifinals
No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
Final
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016
Semifinals
No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
Final
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017
Semifinals
No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48, 2 OTs
Final
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23, OT
2018
Semifinals
No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
Final
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16