The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of Saturday's LSU game against Georgia ... the Bulldogs are a 7.5-point favorite to win.
BROOKS KUBENA
LSU 23, Georgia 20
Georgia has the nation's 16th-ranked rush offense; but its only opponent with a rush defense that ranked within the Top 65 in the nation, Missouri, competed heavily until it committed clumsy turnovers. LSU getting linebacker Jacob Phillips back will solidify a defense that gave up 215 rushing yards to Florida.
SCOTT RABALAIS
Georgia 23, LSU 16
This is a game the Tigers can definitely win, but they are going to have to be near perfect to get it done. Georgia won at Missouri on the strength of defensive and special teams touchdowns. LSU simply can not afford losing the turnover battle again and having that turn into non-offensive scores.
SHELDON MICKLES
Georgia 27, LSU 20
Statistically speaking, Georgia's defense is better than Florida and the Bulldogs certainly have a better offense than the Gators. Considering LSU was right there with a chance to win in The Swamp in the final two minutes is a good sign to be sure. LSU will bounce back from that loss and compete hard, but Georgia will just be too tough.
LSU wide receiver Michael Clayton (14) tries in vain to snare this deep pass over Georgia's Bruce Thornton, as Tim Jennings (23) closes in second quarter action in LSU's 17-10 win in Tiger Stadium, Sept. 20, 2003.
This kickoff return by Devery Henderson (9) after Georgia's tying touchdown set up LSU for the drive on which Skyler Green scored the winning touchdown reception, in LSU's 17-10 win in Tiger Stadium, Sept. 20, 2003.
Pressure on this second quarter field goal attempt by Georgia's Billy Bennett, provided by Bryce Wyatt (92), Chad Lavalais (93) and Marcus Spears (84) helped cause a miss, one of three that the accomplished kicker missed on the day, in LSU's 17-10 win in Tiger Stadium, Sept. 20, 2003.
LSU free safety Travis Daniels (29) blitzes and gets a hand on the throwing arm of Georgia quarterback D. J. Shockley (3), playing in relief after starting quarterback David Greene left the game with an injury in the fourth quarter. LSU teed off on Shockley in LSU's 17-10 win over Georgia on Sept. 20, 2003 in Tiger Stadium.
LSU vs. Georgia (17-10): LSU defenders Ronnie Prude (1), Marquise Hill (94), Travis Daniels (29), Marcus Spears (84) and Lionel Turner (58) chase the bouncing ball of a fumble by Georgia quarterback David Greene (14) during first half action. LSU recovered the fumble.
Pressure from Marcus Spears (84) wrapping up Georgia quarterback David Greene (14) caused a fumble, recovered by LSU's Marquise Hill to thwart a Bulldog scoring opportunity deep in LSU territory with 3:11 in the third quarter in LSU's 17-10 win in Tiger Stadium, Sept. 20, 2003.
LSU quarterback Matt Mauck (18) was able to get off this pass, despite being collared by Georgia linebacker Jarvis Jackson (45), who's grabbed by LSU guard Stephen Peterson (right), in LSU's 17-10 win over Georgia, Spet. 20, 2003 in Tiger Stadium.