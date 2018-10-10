The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of Saturday's LSU game against Georgia ... the Bulldogs are a 7.5-point favorite to win.

BROOKS KUBENA

LSU 23, Georgia 20

Georgia has the nation's 16th-ranked rush offense; but its only opponent with a rush defense that ranked within the Top 65 in the nation, Missouri, competed heavily until it committed clumsy turnovers. LSU getting linebacker Jacob Phillips back will solidify a defense that gave up 215 rushing yards to Florida.

SCOTT RABALAIS

Georgia 23, LSU 16

This is a game the Tigers can definitely win, but they are going to have to be near perfect to get it done. Georgia won at Missouri on the strength of defensive and special teams touchdowns. LSU simply can not afford losing the turnover battle again and having that turn into non-offensive scores.

SHELDON MICKLES

Georgia 27, LSU 20

Statistically speaking, Georgia's defense is better than Florida and the Bulldogs certainly have a better offense than the Gators. Considering LSU was right there with a chance to win in The Swamp in the final two minutes is a good sign to be sure. LSU will bounce back from that loss and compete hard, but Georgia will just be too tough.

BONUS PICK: RALPH RUSSO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Georgia 28, LSU, 17

Tigers will need to conjure up the turnover magic they had during a 5-0 start to keep up with the Bulldogs.

