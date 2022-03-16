LSU will face Iowa State at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament. It will mark the Tigers' sixth straight trip to the Big Dance with a different coach on the bench.

Here's a look at each of the Tigers' past six trips, as well as the coach and result:

2006: John Brady

Result: Brady led the Tigers to the Final Four, where they lost to UCLA 59-45 in the semifinals.

2009: Trent Johnson

Result: The Tigers defeated Butler 75-71 in the first round, then lost to No. 1 North Carolina 84-70.

2015: Johnny Jones

Result: In their first-round game with N.C. State, the Tigers gave up a late lead and lost 66-65.

2019: Tony Benford

Result: LSU defeated Yale 79-74 and Maryland 69-67 before losing to Michigan State 80-63 in the Sweet 16.

2021: Will Wade

Result: LSU defeated St. Bonaventure 76-61, then lost to Michigan 86-78 in the second round.

2022: Kevin Nickelberry

Result: No. 6 seed LSU faces No. 11 seed Iowa State at 6:20 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee.