LSU debuted a new infield configuration Tuesday night as sophomore Cade Doughty returned from a shoulder injury, changes coach Paul Mainieri had said he hoped “will be the magic moves that we need.”

The No. 15 Tigers, who played Texas Southern inside Alex Box Stadium, moved Doughty to third base, shifted freshman Jordan Thompson to shortstop and kept sophomore Zach Arnold at second base.

The shakeup marked the first significant tweaks Mainieri made to the lineup this season. He indicated LSU would make changes after losing a series to Oral Roberts last weekend, but he declined to reveal what those might be Monday, saying, "I want to work some guys out first and make sure we're going to do it, and I want to talk to the guys first.”

Doughty, Thompson and Arnold have limited experience at the positions. Doughty started once at third base last season, Thompson practiced at shortstop and Arnold started the past four games at second base while Doughty recovered.

By moving Doughty to third base and Thompson to shortstop, LSU hopes it can settle the two positions that concerned Mainieri the most during preseason practice.

Throughout the preseason, Mainieri didn’t see LSU’s infielders make consistent routine plays, so he tried potential two-way player Will Hellmers at third base opening day. Hellmers committed four errors in two games before Thompson replaced him.

Thompson, who Perfect Game ranked the No. 53 player in the country, started the past 10 games at third base, where he made two errors. He entered Tuesday night’s game batting .222 with three home runs and eight RBIs. He hit ninth against Texas Southern.

Recovered from a left shoulder subluxation, Doughty batted third Tuesday night, giving LSU one of its most productive hitters near the top of the order again. Before his injury, Doughty was batting .321 with two home runs, 10 RBIs and three strikeouts in seven games.

Doughty has spent most of his brief career at second base, starting 21 games at the position over two seasons. He hadn’t committed an error this year.

Meanwhile, Arnold remained at second base, a position he looked uncomfortable playing at times during Doughty’s absence. Arnold made a throwing error in back-to-back games last weekend. He’s also batting .341 with three home runs this season.

The player who lost his spot as a result of the changes was junior Drew Bianco, who pushed himself into contention at shortstop during preseason practice and started the last five games there. But Bianco went 2 for 16 last week with three RBIs, one walk and seven strikeouts.

“We're going to make a few changes with our infield this week,” Mainieri said Monday. “Hopefully this will be the magic moves that we need, and hopefully it'll get us going in the right direction overall.”