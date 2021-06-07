New LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis agreed to a three-year contract with the Tigers that will pay him an average of $830,000 per year, according to a copy of the term sheet Davis signed with the university.

The contract, which still must be approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors, will pay Davis $810,000 in his first year, $830,000 in his second year, and $850,000 in his final year through March 31, 2024. It includes a maximum of $75,000 in postseason incentives and a buyout that requires LSU to pay out the rest of his remaining contract if the university fires him without cause.

The contract is a substantial upgrade from his last contract with Arkansas, where he made $650,000 in his one season as the offensive line coach with the Razorbacks.

The deal was enough to bring Davis, a Belaire High graduate, back home to Baton Rouge a day after LSU parted ways with former offensive line coach James Cregg.

The 47-year-old Cregg was entering the final year of his most recent contract with LSU, which was set to pay him about $700,000 starting this year through the contract's expiration on March 31, 2022.

According to Cregg's most recent contract with LSU, if he is terminated by LSU without cause, the university must pay him the total remaining base salary and supplemental compensation in monthly installments equal to the amount of time remaining in the term.

LSU expected to hire Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis: reports LSU is expected to hire Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis to coach the same position in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Cregg's sudden departure has to do with NCAA recruiting violations, multiple sources confirmed with The Advocate. The university would not owe any buyout money in a firing for cause.

Cregg's departure comes just over a year since LSU's offensive line was given the Joe Moore Award in the 2019 season for nation's top blocking unit. The offensive line's production regressed in 2020 — a rocky 5-5 season in which the Tigers were inconsistent on offense and, on defense, gave up its most yards and points per game in school history.

Every starter on the offensive line is returning for the 2021 season, but Orgeron's re-recruitment of the players avoided a potential depth issue at the position. LSU signed two offensive linemen in the 2021 class: four-star tackle Garrett Dellinger and three-star guard Kimo Makaneole.

There is a sense of urgency for Orgeron to right the program after its turbulent season, and, after Cregg's departure, only four assistant coaches remain from Orgeron's 2020 staff.

Davis, 41, has a résumé that made him a top candidate for LSU. He's a former offensive lineman who started on Oklahoma's BCS national championship team in 2000. His 16-year collegiate coaching career includes several stops at Southeastern Conference programs — including a one-year stint at Florida in 2017 — which gives him extensive experience on the recruiting trail.

Davis began his coaching career at Southern Lab in Baton Rouge, where he was an offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2003 and 2004.