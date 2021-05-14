When Kim Mulkey is enshrined Saturday night in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, her presenter will likely be the most famous person in the room.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan will introduce Mulkey, a pair who go all the way back to the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics when they helped their respective teams win gold medals.

“I’m honored and humbled,” Mulkey said Friday during a pre-enshrinement news conference in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Hall of Fame requires that a new inductee be presented by a current member. Mulkey’s first choice was Leon Barmore, the legendary Louisiana Tech coach who Mulkey played for and coached under for 19 years.

But Barmore was too ill to make the trip, leaving Mulkey in need of another presenter. She then asked about Jordan, who was already planning to attend as the presenter for the late Kobe Bryant.

“I didn’t want to put anyone out who wasn’t going to be here,” said Mulkey, who left Baylor to become LSU’s women’s basketball coach last month. “I asked and he agreed to do it.”

The enshrinement ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Besides Mulkey and Bryant, other members of the Class of 2020 include players Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, coaches Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich and Barbara Stevens and late FIBA executive Patrick Baumann.