Recently reinstated offensive lineman Ed Ingram will start at left guard against Utah State, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday, which will be the first time the sophomore plays a game since his year-long suspension due to alleged aggravated sexual assault charges that were eventually dismissed.
Upon Ingram's reinstatement, Orgeron said the sophomore would probably take the starting spot because "as we know, Ed's a really good player"; but the return to play also comes at a time when Orgeron intimated that starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles would not be available.
Orgeron said Thursday that Adrian Magee, who has started at left guard in all four games for No. 5 LSU (4-0), will start at left tackle.
Asked if the decision was based on performance or if Charles would not be available, Orgeron said: "Adrian is going to play left tackle this week."
Charles has missed two games due to what Orgeron has called "coach's decisions."
Orgeron said that Ingram has "earned the starting spot."
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Texas native started at right guard in 12 games as a true freshman in 2017. The last game Ingram played in was LSU's 21-17 loss to Notre Dame in the 2018 Citrus Bowl.
He was reinstated to the team on Sept. 20, the day before LSU's game against Vanderbilt, when the charges against him were dismissed in Dallas County, Texas.
The court resolution came more than a year after Orgeron suspended Ingram after learning the player had been arrested on Aug. 2, 2018.
When Ingram first returned to the team, Orgeron said that he "looked fantastic" in practice, although he still had some conditioning to catch up on.
Orgeron said on his weekly call-in show Wednesday night that he told Ingram to run out in the heat in full pads last Thursday, Friday and Saturday — while the team was off during its open date — in order to get back in shape and used to the heat.
"He did it on his own," Orgeron said Wednesday night. "That's the kind of guy he is."
Thursday evening, Orgeron said that the coaching staff is "going to have to monitor his play and see how he goes."
"But with the offense, we haven't been going very long drives," Orgeron said. "But if it is a long drive, and he's tired, we can give him a break."
With Magee at left tackle, Ingram's depth at left guard would include Chasen Hines, who has 80 total snaps this season, and Donavaughn Campbell, who has 54 snaps in 2019.
LSU hosts Utah State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.