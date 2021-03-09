BR.southernlsu.030421 HS 996.JPG
LSU and UNO play a midweek game Wednesday night in New Orleans. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Maestri Field at Privateer Park, New Orleans

TV: CST

ONLINE: ESPN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. UNO is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 10-3. UNO is 5-6.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (2-1, 1.86 ERA, 9.2 IP, 1 BB, 11 SO); UNO — TBA

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: As LSU decides if it’ll move Hellmers into the bullpen once Southeastern Conference games begin next weekend, it wants to give him more innings. In his last start, Hellmers threw five scoreless frames against Southern while allowing two hits. He struck out six. Hellmers appeared out of the bullpen Sunday and was charged with the loss to Oral Roberts as his throwing error allowed the go-ahead run to score. He’ll have to shake off the mistake.

