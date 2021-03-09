LSU and UNO play a midweek game Wednesday night in New Orleans. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Maestri Field at Privateer Park, New Orleans
TV: CST
ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. UNO is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 10-3. UNO is 5-6.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (2-1, 1.86 ERA, 9.2 IP, 1 BB, 11 SO); UNO — TBA
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: As LSU decides if it’ll move Hellmers into the bullpen once Southeastern Conference games begin next weekend, it wants to give him more innings. In his last start, Hellmers threw five scoreless frames against Southern while allowing two hits. He struck out six. Hellmers appeared out of the bullpen Sunday and was charged with the loss to Oral Roberts as his throwing error allowed the go-ahead run to score. He’ll have to shake off the mistake.