With just three games remaining in the regular season, the LSU women's basketball team is looking up at just one squad in the Southeastern Conference standings.
That team just so happens to also be the No. 1 team in the country.
The Tigers pulled into a three-way tie for second place in the league standings after knocking off Mississippi State 71-59 on Thursday in Starkville, Mississippi. LSU (22-4, 10-3) is now tied with Florida and Tennessee — after the Lady Vols fell to Alabama on Thursday. The only team ahead of the trio is South Carolina at 12-1.
LSU got off to a solid start in Starkville, grabbing a 23-16 lead at the end of the first quarter before the Bulldogs began asserting themselves. The Tigers managed just 24 points over the next two quarters, and Mississippi State entered the final 10 minutes ahead 49-47.
The Bulldogs maintained their edge until Alexis Morris knocked down a jumper with 4:53 left to tie the game 56-56. It was the beginning of a 15-0 run as the Tigers held Mississippi State (15-10, 6-7) scoreless for more than six minutes, finally allowing Caterrion Thompson's 3-pointer with six seconds remaining and the game decided.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey was taking no credit for her team's turnaround.
“I told them after the game, I wasn’t a very good coach tonight," Mulkey said. "What they did was the sheer will to win, sheer talent, clutch plays. You have to have some of those sometimes.
“I don’t know how we won this game other than their willingness to win, to take their shots. Our seniors didn’t win a lot of games last year they could have won. They were close games. But what’s rewarding for me is to see them now win those close games.”
Morris led the Tigers with 23 points on 7-of-18 shooting. Khayla Pointer contributed 18 points, four rebounds and four assists. Both Autumn Newby and Faustine Aifuwa posted lines of six points and 12 rebounds as the Tigers outrebounded the Bulldogs 45-36.
Although the Gamecocks are two games ahead of the second-place teams and will be hard to catch, the Tigers have a great chance to claim second place for themselves. In two of their last three games, they host Florida and travel to Tennessee.
“We’ve got one more on the road and two at home," Mulkey said, with the other home game coming against Alabama. "Who knows what lies ahead? But I do know we’ve put ourselves in position to do some good things late.”