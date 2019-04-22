LSU baseball will wear light blue helmets during Tuesday's game against Lamar to spread awareness for prostate cancer. Bill Franques, LSU's communications director and "The Voice of Alex Box Stadium," will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Franques had surgery earlier this season to address prostate cancer.

Landon Marceaux pitching again for LSU baseball; Tigers hope he can maintain his health When LSU plays Lamar on Tuesday night, pitcher Landon Marceaux will make just his second appearance in the last five weeks.

Before practice on Tuesday, coach Paul Mainieri advocated for men to get regular checks on their prostate. Mainieri has undergone three biopsies on his prostate. As he spoke, Franques stood behind him, unbeknownst to Mainieri.

“I'm really glad Bill Franques is going to be around for a long time,” said Mainieri, and Franques smiled. “He checked on it and dealt with it.”