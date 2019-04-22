LSU_baseball_Bill_Franques526.
LSU baseball Sports Information Director Bill Franques, who is entering his 29th season as public address announcer for LSU baseball and 30th with the program, photographed in the P.A. booth he works out of at Alex Box Stadium, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

LSU baseball will wear light blue helmets during Tuesday's game against Lamar to spread awareness for prostate cancer. Bill Franques, LSU's communications director and "The Voice of Alex Box Stadium," will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Franques had surgery earlier this season to address prostate cancer.

Before practice on Tuesday, coach Paul Mainieri advocated for men to get regular checks on their prostate. Mainieri has undergone three biopsies on his prostate. As he spoke, Franques stood behind him, unbeknownst to Mainieri. 

“I'm really glad Bill Franques is going to be around for a long time,” said Mainieri, and Franques smiled. “He checked on it and dealt with it.”

