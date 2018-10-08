br.cannonstatueonline.092818
Buy Now

Billy Cannon's statue was unveiled to the public through this photo posted on LSU Football's Twitter account. The statue is located on the west side of Tiger Stadium in Championship Plaza. 

 Contributed photo by LSU Football

Tiger Stadium is sold out for LSU's home game Saturday against Georgia, the university's official ticket office announced Monday morning.

It is the second announced sellout of the season, including the Tigers' home game against Louisiana Tech.

No. 13 LSU (5-1) plays No. 2 Georgia (6-0) at 2:30 p.m., which will be televised nationally on CBS.

View comments