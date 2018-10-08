Tiger Stadium is sold out for LSU's home game Saturday against Georgia, the university's official ticket office announced Monday morning.
It is the second announced sellout of the season, including the Tigers' home game against Louisiana Tech.
Charging into another week! 🏈 vs. Georgia @ 2:30pm🎟: SOLD OUTMarketplace 👉: https://t.co/C938D1bb9A pic.twitter.com/IhZzk4Vm8o— LSUtix (@LSUtix) October 8, 2018
No. 13 LSU (5-1) plays No. 2 Georgia (6-0) at 2:30 p.m., which will be televised nationally on CBS.