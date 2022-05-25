HOOVER, Ala. — LSU and Kentucky will have to wait a little longer. Again.
The LSU-Kentucky game is now scheduled to be the third game Thursday afternoon at the Southeastern Conference tournament. It will get underway after the Texas A&M-Florida game was moved from Wednesday night to 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
The LSU-Kentucky game was originally scheduled to be the third game Wednesday afternoon in the double-elimination round. It has now been pushed twice because of rain.
The teams were slated to play at 1 p.m. Thursday, but the game will get underway sometime later in the afternoon or evening.