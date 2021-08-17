Notes on a golf scorecard as we ponder polls, rolls and coveted cards …

The preseason rankings are in for the LSU Tigers, and they reflect both the respect for the program and the many questions enveloping this particular team heading into this crucial 2021 season.

LSU came in last week smack dab in the middle of the USA Today coaches’ poll at No. 13. The Tigers ranked three spots lower Monday in The Associated Press media poll at No. 16.

Now aside from some ancillary trophies, these polls obviously don’t carry the weight in the College Football Playoff era that they used to when they crowned the “mythical” national champions. But they are worth looking at to see where LSU is judged in the overall national picture.

Coming off a 5-5 season in which the Tigers pulled a losing record out of the fire at the last minute, a season filled with opt outs and strife and lousy defense, LSU’s rankings are pretty strong. Only one team in the preseason AP top 25, No. 19 Penn State, had a worse record than the Tigers last year (4-5).

But in terms of sheer talent, LSU could and should be ranked much higher.

I took the 247Sports.com composite recruiting rankings over the past five years (2017-21) and crunched all the numbers together to rank the top programs in recruiting in that time period. It’s a crude measuring stick, I grant you, given all the transfers ping-ponging across the country these days, but let’s just say that said transfers basically balance the ledger sheet. Here is the composite recruiting top 10:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. LSU

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. Texas

8. Texas A&M

9. Oregon

10. Auburn

Again, as a rough guide, LSU could be said to possess a roster loaded with CFP-caliber talent. Or, at least, a roster with the means to vault the Tigers into the hunt for one of the CFP’s four golden tickets.

Then why the comparatively low rankings? The 2020 season is the biggest ingredient, of course. Then throw in a dash of Myles Brennan’s broken left arm and still-to-be-answered questions at running back, receiver, tight end and linebacker and you’ve got a pretty compelling gumbo. And let’s not forget the alarm bells sounded from LSU’s first preseason scrimmage Saturday when coach Ed Orgeron observed that the offensive line had a tough time with its pass protections.

That could spell trouble for the Tigers in 2021. It could mean LSU has a ferocious defensive front, an essential building block of any bona fide power program. The truth, as usual, probably lies somewhere in the middle. Barring a rash of injuries, the O-line will probably round into shape under new coach Brad Davis, and the D-line will probably improve on its woeful 4.9 yards per carry allowed last season but probably won’t exactly be throwing opposing ball carriers into a vacuum-sealed container.

Split the two polls and you get a ranking of 14.5, or No. 15 if you’re rounding up. I think that’s a fair starting point for LSU. If you’re looking for some statistical reassurance, the 2003 BCS champion Tigers started at 14 in the AP poll.

• Despite the monetary vice grip the pandemic has put on athletic departments nationwide over the past year, that hasn’t kept college football from continuing to proliferate. According to the National Football Foundation, there are six new programs this season, bringing to 765 the total number of schools playing college football in one of the NCAA divisions, at the NAIA level or as an independent. There are also 125 junior college programs across the country for a total of 890. Considering the financial havoc facing college athletic departments, I think that’s a remarkable number.

• As we are fortunate to see from time to time in sports, dreams do come true. They certainly did Sunday for 28-year old former LSU golfer Curtis Thompson, who earned his PGA Tour card for the 2021-22 season with a 21st-place finish in the final Korn Ferry Tour regular-season standings. The top 25 players from the Korn Ferry Tour earn their place on the PGA Tour for the following season. It’s the first time in the big show for Thompson, older brother of LPGA Tour star and U.S. Olympian Lexi Thompson (their brother Nicholas also plays on the PGA Tour but is heading down to the Korn Ferry Tour). Also heading down is former LSU golfer Ben Taylor. Both will try to earn their way back up to the PGA Tour through the upcoming Korn Ferry Tour playoffs.