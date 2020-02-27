FULLERTON, Calif. — The No. 4 LSU softball team opened play in the Judi Garman Classic on Thursday by losing its first game and winning the second.
In the first game, the Tigers fell 1-0 to Loyola Marymount. LSU (14-2) rebounded to edge No. 25 Texas Tech 6-5 at Anderson Family Field.
The Tigers are now 14-2 on the year. LMU improved to 9-7 on the season, while Texas Tech moved to 10-6.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 1, LSU 0: After five scoreless innings, LMU scored one run in the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth, LSU’s Morgan Cummins tried to score on a Ciara Briggs single to left field but was called out at the plate. The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs but couldn’t score.
Ali Kilponen (4-1) took the loss. She allowed one run with four walks and five strikeouts in 5⅓ innings. Shelbi Sunseri came relieved in the sixth and struck four batters in 1⅔ innings.
LSU 6, TEXAS TECH 5: Trailing 1-0 in the top of the first, the Tigers scored three in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.
With one out in the first, LSU’s Ciara Briggs walked and Taylor Pleasants reached on a fielding error. The two moved up to second and third on an infield single. Both scored on a wild pitch.
Sunseri singled to score Georgia Clark from third.
Texas Tech trimmed the deficit to 3-2, but the Tigers scored another run in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead. Another run came on Aliyah Andrews fielder’s choice, scoring Taylor Tidwell from third.
The Red Raiders put up three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 5-5. But the Tigers won in the bottom of the seventh off a throwing error. Clark reached on a fielding error to lead off the inning. She moved to second on a Sunseri single to center. The bases were loaded after an Amanda Doyle walk.
Anna Jones lined out to short. The shortstop threw the ball pass the third baseman, which allowed Clark to score.
Maribeth Gorsuch went four innings for the Tigers before Sunseri (4-0) relieved her and got the win.
Gorsuch allowed two runs, one earned, while Sunseri allowed three earned runs. Gorsuch struck out four, while Sunseri struck out two.
The Tigers continue the Judi Garman Classic on Friday as they face Cal at 11 a.m. and No. 2 Washington at 1:15 p.m.