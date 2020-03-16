The 2020 Southeastern Conference baseball tournament will be canceled, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said Monday, signaling the end of the college baseball season.
Woodward said to expect a formal announcement from the SEC on Tuesday.
“You can rest assured it will be canceled,” Woodward said.
Though the NCAA last week canceled the College World Series in response to the nation-wide spread of coronavirus, the SEC had not announced a decision on its annual tournament.
Last Friday, the conference suspended games, practices and team workouts until April 15, making a resumption of the season seem unlikely to coaches around the league.
Since the suspension of play, LSU baseball had operated under the assumption the season would not continue this spring. The players had to clean out their lockers by Friday afternoon.