It’s no secret that it takes a special breed of football player to line up and play special teams.
But the guys who are asked to dash down the field and cover punts, especially those flanked wide to the left and right of the formation, have to take it to another level.
While players on the kickoff team can run freely down the field once the kicker’s foot meets the ball, the “gunners” must take on one, sometimes two, defenders in an often-contentious battle that can last 50 or 55 yards while the ball floats through the air.
So, do you have to be a little, shall we say, wired differently to do it?
“Yeah, I think so,” first-year LSU special teams coordinator Brian Polian said. “You have to be hyper-competitive, that’s for sure.”
Former New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator Greg McMahon, who coached LSU’s special teams the past four seasons, doesn’t disagree.
“You have to be tough ... you have to have that mentality,” he said.
Both said it involves a lot of want-to, considering the gunner position isn’t nearly as glamorous as being the star quarterback or running back, or even a pass rusher or flashy cornerback.
While it may be taken for granted by fans, it's anything but that to the coaches.
So what do McMahon and Polian look for when they start building their teams in the spring and in preseason camp?
“It’s twofold,” said McMahon, a respected figure nationwide after having special teams for 42 years on the pro and college levels. “There’s certainly the mental toughness part of it, because you need effort. And you have to have speed.”
Not coincidentally, speed is the first thing Polian, who has worked with special teams for most of his 23 years in the college ranks, wants to see.
“He has to have flat speed, first of all,” Polian said of the ideal candidate. “Then, he has to get off the press. … A gunner has to be a relentless football player.”
Gunners are usually defensive backs or wide receivers, players who have the speed to get to the punt returner as quickly as possible.
While speed is an essential trait, McMahon and Polian invariably circle back to mental and physical toughness in talking about gunners.
“You have to be instinctive, but you have to be heavy-handed physically,” McMahon said. “You need guys that have that mentality to get off the press.”
McMahon said the best he’s ever coached were ex-Saints special-teams star Courtney Roby and former LSU standouts Russell Gage and Racey McMath.
“All three of them are receivers, so they’re used to getting off the press,” McMahon said. “They could all move, they were physically tenacious and they were good at hand-fighting. You obviously have to be good with your hands.”
Not surprisingly, all three have made a nice living in the NFL — most notably for their work as gunners.
Roby played eight NFL seasons, winning a Super Bowl ring with the Saints, while Gage and McMath are making a name for themselves despite being sixth-round draft picks.
Gage signed a three-year, $30 million contract (with $15 million guaranteed) with the Tampa Bay Bucs this spring after four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons; McMath is still in the early stages of his pro career after being chosen by the Tennessee Titans a year ago.
Interestingly, Polian said he showed current LSU players a clip of Gage, who also contributed on offense with the Falcons, beating a double-team off the line of scrimmage last season.
“He beats the double-team. One of the guys falls down, and he jumps over him,” Polian said, his eyes getting wide. “Then, he bullies another block right in front of the ball and makes the tackle.
“We use guys like Russell Gage (as examples). He’s made millions of dollars in the NFL and he started his career here as an elite special-teams player. That is the message we’re trying to get across. I looked at our guys and asked, ‘Did everybody see that play? That’s what it takes.’ ”
Last week, Polian said safeties Greg Brooks Jr., Major Burns and Jay Ward were competing for the two gunner spots for LSU’s first punt in Sunday’s season opener against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome.
Whoever gets the call will have earned the job, McMahon said, and maybe have a leg up on playing at the next level — just as Gage and McMath did at LSU.
“You absolutely have to be a special breed,” McMahon said. “If you’re not a starter, you have to be a dynamic special-teams player and dynamic gunner to make a living in the NFL.
"There's an old saying," he said with a chuckle, “ ‘You’re either going to make the team or make the bus.’ ”