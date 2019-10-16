Nose tackle Tyler Shelvin and offensive lineman Donavaughn Campbell may both be available for LSU's game at Mississippi State on Saturday, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning.
Shelvin, a 6-foot-3, 346-pound Lafayette native, was not seen during the open portions of practice on Monday and Tuesday, and he has started in five games and recorded 19 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Campbell, a 6-foot-5, 360-pound reserve lineman, has played in three games this season, and he was not dressed out for LSU's 42-28 win over Florida on Saturday.
Orgeron said Campbell sustained a "slight injury" and should be available against Mississippi State.
"Tyler's gonna be fine; he's going to practice," Orgeron said on the Southeastern Conference teleconference. "Donavaughn Campbell had a slight injury that's hampering him a little bit. I do believe he'll be available for the game if needed."
Other notes from the SEC teleconference
- LSU has been penalized once for targeting this season. The Tigers had four players ejected due to targeting in 2018, including a controversial penalty against former All-American linebacker Devin White when LSU played Mississippi State last year. The NCAA has since amended the targeting rule, and Orgeron said LSU stressed learning the new rule in the offseason. "We had the officials come in, explain the rule," Orgeron said. "We explained the rule to our coaching staff. Obviously we didn’t think Devin White was targeting last year, but our players have learned that anything close, they can be held out of a big-time game. I think our coaches have done a great job of coaching.
- True freshman placekicker Cade York is 7 of 9 on field goals in 2019, and the Texas native has missed two straight kicks. He missed a 53-yard attempt against Utah State, and he missed a 44-yard attempt against Florida. Orgeron said York's adjustments will be "all about technique." “And the more experienced he gets—he’s been phenomenal in practice," Orgeron said. "I do believe that going out there in front of a big crowd—it’s the first time him doing it. We feel like he’s going to be a great kicker. Just got to do it more with him.”
- Orgeron has an interesting tie to Mississippi State. At least twice, former Bulldogs coach Dan Mullen (now at Florida) attempted to hire Orgeron to his staff in Starkville. It was widely reported after the 2014 season that Orgeron turned down Mullen to join coach Les Miles' staff as defensive line coach. Then, after the 2015 season, it was reported that Mullen pursued Orgeron to be his defensive coordinator, and LSU promoted Orgeron to recruiting coordinator and gave him a boost in salary. Orgeron cleared the record Wednesday and said he was never offered a job by Mullen in 2014. "I interviewed with Dan," Orgeron said. "He never offered me the job. But I had a lot of respect for Dan. I had gone up there and went to speak at their coaching clinic. I spent three days there. I liked it. I really enjoyed it. I thought there was great people up there. I loved the players. Great football. I don’t know if I had been offered the job if I would have took it or not. It was just an option that was available and I had a lot of respect for the school."