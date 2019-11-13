LITTLE ROCK — The LSU women’s basketball team hit the road for the first time this season and came home with 65-50 against Little Rock.
LSU junior Khayla Pointer led all scorers with 22 points — her second straight game reaching that scoring mark. Pointer was 5-5 from the free throw line and had six assists and three rebounds.
Although LSU (2-1) held the lead the whole first half, they were not able to break the game open until the 2:38 mark when the Tigers went on a 7-1 run to close out the second quarter.
Faustine Aifuwa got the run started with a 10-foot turnaround jumper followed by back-to-back buckets from Pointer off of two Little Rock turnovers. Jailin Cherry hit a contested layup with 12 seconds left to close the run and give the Tigers a 15-point halftime lead.
Little Rock (0-3) came out of the halftime break hot — starting on a 6-0 run on back-to-back 3s. The Tigers then kicked it into gear on the defensive side of the ball, forcing two shot clock violations.
A 12-4 run to end the third quarter gave the Tigers a 50-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Aifuwa finished the game with 12 points and led the Tigers in rebounds with seven. The Tigers outrebounded the Trojans 30-26 and won the battle in the paint 38-12. LSU forced 19 Little Rock turnovers and had 26 points off of those turnovers compared to Little Rock’s 11 off Tiger turnovers.
The win is the 150th at LSU for coach Nikki Fargas.Fargas is currently the second winningest coach in LSU history behind Sue Gunter, who tallied a 442 wins over 22 seasons leading the Tigers.