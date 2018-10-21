The upcoming installment of Alabama-LSU will be a clash of top-4 teams.
LSU (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) moved up one spot to No. 4 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after its 19-3 dismantling of Mississippi State on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) retained its position as the near-consensus No. 1 team. Clemson ranks No. 2, followed by Notre Dame at No. 3. Michigan is No. 5.
The Associated Press poll has LSU and Alabama at Nos. 4 and 1, respectively, too.
Both teams have bye weeks before their game Nov. 3.
Kickoff time hasn't been announced as of Sunday afternoon, but it's almost certain it'll be 7 p.m. on CBS.