LSU football coach Ed Orgeron will speak to members of the media during his weekly Monday press conference at 12:30 p.m.
Orgeron is expected to breakdown the team's win at South Carolina on Saturday, as well as the strong debut freshman quarterback TJ Finley.
Finley got the start under center for the Tigers after Myles Brennan was ruled out due to what Orgeron called a "significant" lower-body injury.
You can follow the updates from The Advocate's LSU beat reporters here.
Can't see module below? Click here.