GREENVILLE, S.C. — The LSU women's basketball team wore shirts with the words "Our Time" on them during warmups Friday before their quarterfinal matchup with reigning champion Mississippi State in the SEC tournament.
For roughly 15 minutes, the words proved true, level and square as LSU gave the Bulldogs a first-half battle before falling 79-49 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
"We hit adversity in the first half, and we still had players playing with a lot of confidence and competitive spirit in the second half," LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. "We'll take this and learn from it."
No. 7 seed LSU (20-10) held the lead from halfway through the first period until MSU junior guard Andra Espinoza-Hunter's buzzer-beater 3-pointer nudged the Bulldogs ahead 26-25 at halftime.
The Tigers had built a seven-point cushion 5:08 before halftime, but MSU chipped away with relentless defense and control of the boards.
LSU never led again after the buzzer-beater, a resounding momentum-changer.
Mississippi State (26-5), the No. 2 seed, was prepped and rested after earning a double bye in the tournament. The Bulldogs have won eight straight in the series with LSU.
"They are one of the best teams in our conference and the country with their defense," said LSU guard Khayla Pointer, who had a team-high 14 points. "You give a team like Mississippi State turnovers and transition points, that's what their game is."
Coming into the game, MSU's defense led the SEC in forcing 21 turnovers per game.
LSU had 16 turnovers to MSU's eight.
"We have so much respect for Nikki, her staff and team," Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer said. "I said at halftime we can't play much worse. ... So much of that (comeback) was predicated on our defense."
MSU scored 53 points in the second half, and Rikea Jackson was key to the win with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds.
"Jackson's play was huge," Fargas said. "There are so many times when you play a team like Mississippi State that you have to play downhill. We started settling for jumpers, and they weren't falling. ... They rotate very well. And we didn't make the extra pass."
Mississippi State won its first SEC tournament title last year in its fourth straight appearance in the championship game. Up next for the Bulldogs is the winner of Friday night's late game between Tennessee and Kentucky.
LSU last won the SEC tournament in 2003, one of two conference tournament championships for the Tigers. LSU has three regular-season SEC championships, the most recent in 2008.
With five wins over Top 25 teams and a 20-win season, LSU likely isn't done. The Tigers almost certainly will make the NCAA tournament. The team now waits for the March 16 NCAA selection show to learn their destination and opponent.
"We'll work on the things that challenged the team this week," Fargas said. "It's an opportunity for those banged up to have rehab and recovery time. We'll get some skill work in and watch a lot of film, get better mentally watching film of ourselves."