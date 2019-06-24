LSU on Monday announced Debbie Hensley as its interim women's soccer coach.
Hensley spent 12 years on LSU's staff from 2005-16, the last nine seasons as associate head coach under Brian Lee, who left for Rice in March.
“Debbie is a veteran coach who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience,” athletic director Scott Woodward said in a prepared statement. “She is also a terrific leader of young women with great passion for the collegiate game. We are glad to have her back at LSU during this time.”
Hensley played a major role as LSU claimed four SEC West titles and made four trips to the NCAA tournament in a five-year span during the 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2011 seasons.
“I had a wonderful experience helping build the foundation of the LSU soccer program into what it is today,” Hensley said. “I am excited to be able to step in and assist during this time of transition. LSU has a great group of student-athletes and I’m looking forward to helping them develop on the field and most importantly, all aspects of their lives.”
Hensley has 21 years of coaching experience at the Division I level. Her coaching career began as an assistant at Furman University from 1996-98. She was the head coach at Western Carolina for six years from 1999-2004 as she started the program from scratch; during her time at Western Carolina, Hensley compiled a record of 59-50-11 before she came to Baton Rouge.
Lee compiled a record of 143-108-45 and led the Tigers to six NCAA tournament appearances in 14 years at LSU before his abrupt departure.